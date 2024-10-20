FB pixel

Riga showcases digital transformation agenda at Latvian-German forum and convention

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Riga’s role in driving digital transformation was highlighted at the recent Latvian-German local government forum held in Berlin. Linda Ozola, deputy mayor of Riga, emphasizes the city’s growing potential to lead the way in digitization, with Latvian companies seeing new opportunities to expand into the German market and forge key partnerships.

Latvia and the Baltic States have emerged as frontrunners in digital innovation and data security, according to the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (IDAL). In Latvia, 84 percent of internet users utilize government e-services and digital identification, and over 91 percent of public sector services are accessible online.

Notably, Latvia stands out as the only EU member where the entire administrative process in the construction sector has been fully digitized.

“The digitisation of Riga started intensively at the turn of the century, by setting up the first databases and e-services. A major challenge, but also an opportunity that we were able to take full advantage of, was the period of pandemic, during which we rapidly digitized our internal municipal processes and also found ways to deliver almost all municipal services remotely,” says Ozola.

“Riga as the capital of Latvia should take the lead in implementation of new digital solutions, because technologies developed by large municipalities can be useful both for smaller municipalities and for other countries.”

The forum, organized by the Latvian embassy in Germany in collaboration with Bremen’s representation in Berlin, aimed to strengthen dialogue and share expertise, particularly in the digitization of public services.

Digitization at the Smart Country Convention

A day later, the Smart Country Convention 2024 kicked off at the Berlin exhibition center.

During the convention, Ozola underscored Riga’s commitment to digital progress: “Riga is on its way to becoming a smart city. This involves a lot of intensive, but invisible work, which takes money and time, but the benefits will then be felt by all the end-users.

“We are facing a growing labor shortage, which is why we need to be active in the field of digital and artificial intelligence, involving both our residents and entrepreneurs. Riga has support programmes in place, focused on implementation of various pilot projects that, in case of success, can be developed further.”

The city’s rapid strides in digitization were echoed by Arnis Gulbis, director of the RDA, who highlights Riga’s ability to offer digital technology to Germany. Currently, Germany’s federal government is preparing to launch a national digital identity wallet as part of the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet initiative, aimed at providing every EU citizen with a secure digital ID.

Gulbis explains that nearly all municipal services in Riga are now accessible through a centralized digital platform, streamlining applications for services ranging from tree felling permits to kindergarten admissions. Gulbis also notes that Riga’s experience in navigating the challenges of digital transformation could provide valuable insights for German partners, especially as they face a more conservative approach to adopting new technologies.

The Smart Country Convention 2024 drew over 15,000 participants, and focused on issues such as digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data protection.

Latvian companies such as TET, LMT, Tilde, and Adventum Tech, along with numerous municipal and business representatives, are participating in the trade mission to Germany, further strengthening economic and technological ties.

