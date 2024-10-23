FB pixel

Vietnamese bank using national digital ID for online credit card applications

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Vietnamese bank using national digital ID for online credit card applications
 

In line with Vietnam’s digital identity transformation push, Vietnam International Bank (VIB) has become the first bank in the country to issue credit cards through online applications using information from the national digital identification and authentication system (VNeID). With citizen consent, VIB can now process credit card applications through the VNeID app, which now serves nearly 1.9 million users daily, Vietnam News reports.

The new system streamlines the credit card application process for Vietnamese citizens, while also focusing on data security. By directly connecting to the Ministry of Public Security’s identification system, VIB aims to reduce risks related to fraud and unauthorized lending. Additionally, the bank claims that the system only shares personal information with citizen approval.

Tường Nguyễn, head of VIB’s card business division, states that the new online process will improve payment experiences for citizens. Individuals with a level-2 VNeID account can apply for a credit card and receive the card within 15-30 minutes. VIB approves applications after verifying data shared through the app.

Applicant requirements include being at least 20 years old, having a stable income, or being a university student in their third or fourth year. The application process involves steps on the VNeID app, followed by final approval on VIB’s website.

Since the end of September 2024, VIB has issued 800,000 credit cards, an increase compared to six years ago. The bank has also seen growth in customer spending, which reached $4 billion in 2023, positioning VIB as a leader in the Mastercard market in Vietnam.

VIB’s credit cards are known for various benefits, including cashback, travel rewards, and family spending perks.

Recently, Vietnam unveiled the integration of its digital ID and tax system in a move that let all of its taxpayers log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their e-ID by 2025.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DPI must actually be public to improve the common good

Digital public infrastructure advocates are emphasizing the middle term in the phrase as a necessity for realizing the benefits it…

 

Buenos Aires’ moves from centralized to decentralized digital identity with QuarkID

Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires is incorporating a blockchain-based self-sovereign identity (SSI) protocol into its digital identity app. Starting in October,…

 

Mattr extends standardized digital identity verification to online interactions

Mattr has added remote identity verification to its portfolio of digital trust technologies, making use of the newly-published ISO/IEC 18013-7…

 

Maldives advances towards introduction of digital payments with UPI

India’s UPI (Universal Payments Interface) system is coming to the Maldives, with the president over the weekend approving a Cabinet…

 

Pace of regulation slow for biometrics in humanitarian settings: Rand

Despite the ubiquitous deployment of digital technologies such as biometrics in humanitarian scenarios, the pace of regulation remains slow while…

 

Progress on biometric data privacy too slow, incomplete, say experts

As deepfakes, identity theft and AI warp the shape of online life, new issues arise, requiring new regulation. Police in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS