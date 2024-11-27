Afghan citizens face complications in biometric ID card distribution

Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan’s digital ID system, known as e-Tazkira, has come under fire for inefficiency, corruption, and excessive expenses. Initiated to update the identity process and improve public services, the system has become a source of frustration for many citizens. The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) reports that more than 8.2 million electronic IDs have been distributed since the Taliban took over in 2021. However, various suspensions, claims of bribery, and outrageous price increases have hampered the process, putting countless applicants in limbo.

Citizens complain about months-long waits despite completed biometric and document procedures. According to reports from Kabul and adjacent regions, many applicants must pay bribes to expedite their applications, while others face indefinite delays with no explanation. Furthermore, the Taliban has increased the cost of e-Tazkira cards, adding an unnecessary financial burden for families already struggling in an economic crisis.

The need for distribution locations in underdeveloped provinces exacerbates the problem, requiring individuals to travel long distances to obtain IDs. Several citizens who have come to Kabul to obtain electronic national IDs are calling for establishing distribution centers in their respective provinces.

The e-Tazkira initiative, Afghanistan’s digital ID card system, was established to streamline citizens’ digital identity and improve access to government services. The NSIA manages the initiative, which began under the previous government and has continued under the Taliban government. The system integrates biometric technologies and aims to provide a secure and quick technique for verifying identity.

Since its beginning, more than 12.2 million electronic IDs have been issued, with 8.2 million distributed in the last three years. This figure comprises 7.1 million IDs for males and 5.1 million for women. The majority of these were issued in urban areas like Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, and Kandahar.



While the Taliban claims improvement, citizens describe increasing difficulties, such as delays, corruption, and accessibility obstacles. Despite the system’s promise to upgrade Afghanistan’s identity infrastructure, its implementation has encountered considerable challenges under the current governance.

Corruption and bribery

Afghanistan’s e-Tazkira system, despite its promise of modernization, has received widespread criticism due to serious operational issues. Delays in distribution have been a serious concern, with citizens waiting months after completing biometric and documentation requirements. Applicants from Kabul and surrounding regions report making multiple visits to ID distribution offices without any assistance, either receiving uncertain comments or being advised to wait for their IDs to arrive.

Corruption and bribery exacerbate these interruptions. Numerous allegations against Taliban officials indicate extortion and misuse of authority throughout the ID issue procedure. Citizens report that bribes are frequently sought to expedite applications, and the Taliban has been accused of using governmental services for personal benefit. Distribution has turned into a lucrative business for the group.

Citizens’ dissatisfaction is exacerbated by price hikes. Under the Taliban regime, the cost of obtaining an e-Tazkira card jumped fivefold, from 100 to 500 Afghanis (roughly US$1.47 to $7.35). This increase is unaffordable and expensive for those who are already struggling financially. Many applicants must prioritize which family members can acquire IDs, leaving others without documentation.

High travel costs

The dearth of E-Tazkira distribution locations in several neglected provinces has resulted in huge regional discrepancies, forcing citizens of rural areas to travel long distances to receive their ID cards. Residents from Herat, Paktia, and Balkh share the difficulties in reaching major towns such as Kabul, which is home to the majority of operational centers. Poor infrastructure and high travel costs increase these issues, especially for low-income families.

Citizens from these regions have expressed their concerns. For example, applicants from Herat have advocated for the development of local distribution centers, citing the difficulties of traveling with children on poorly maintained highways. Similarly, a citizen of Paktia sought the establishment of a center in his region to make the process more accessible. In Mazar-e-Sharif, the restricted number of offices has led to long waits and delays, and applicants are urging the government to expand the service network.

While the Taliban-controlled NSIA has activated six facilities, two of which are in Kandahar and Khost provinces, there is still a need for more centers in underserved areas such as Nangarhar, Helmand, Herat, and Balkh. This imbalance has left citizens in rural areas disproportionately affected, unable to obtain a basic service vital to their everyday lives.

Durand Line policy

The Taliban government has prioritized the distribution of e-Tazkira cards in districts along the disputed Durand Line, highlighting the strategic significance of these border territories. The Taliban cabinet directed the NSIA to provide electronic IDs to citizens of areas like Paktika, which are near Pakistan’s controversial border. The Durand Line, drawn in 1893 under Afghan King Abdul Rahman Khan, remains a source of tension. This campaign represents the Taliban’s refusal to acknowledge the Durand Line as a legal border, categorizing it as a fake boundary.

To meet the needs of these border inhabitants, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the Taliban’s supreme leader, formed a committee tasked with enhancing access to critical services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The e-Tazkira distribution is part of a wider campaign to boost the group’s influence and control in these areas. Despite these stated intentions, getting IDs remains a significant barrier for individuals in border communities, raising questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

NSIA bringing services closer

The NSIA has recently taken steps to address accessibility issues with the issuance of e-Tazkira cards. Recognizing the challenges faced by citizens in distant provinces, the NSIA has expanded its Easy Service centers. There are currently six active centers, four in Kabul and two in the provinces of Khost and Kandahar. These centers aim to streamline the application procedure and lessen the burden of travel for citizens in the surrounding districts.

To further reduce geographic disparities, the NSIA has announced intentions to open new centers in underserved provinces, including Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, and Helmand. These developments aim to bring services closer to citizens who have historically had difficulty going to large cities for ID processing. Applicants from provinces including Paktia, Ghazni, and Mazar-e-Sharif have expressed positivity about these advances; however, implementation remains in progress.

In addition, the NSIA has arranged mobile teams to distribute e-Tazkira cards in distant areas, enhancing its fixed service centers. This effort is part of a larger campaign to ensure that even the most isolated villages have access to basic digital identity and biometric verification services. These changes spot progress, and yet substantial gaps endure in fulfilling nationwide demands.

