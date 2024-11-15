FB pixel

JP Morgan publishes white paper on KYC in tokenized asset markets

Global financial companies have been betting on the asset tokenization market to reshape global financial markets. But expanding the tokenized asset industry will need more traditional investors which, in turn, are demanding more privacy-preserving identity solutions.

The answer for J.P. Morgan is introducing repurposable digital identities for Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML), the company says in its newly published white paper on tokenized finance.

The solution could streamline the laborious and often duplicative process of AML/KYC, which often depends on regulations and country-specific requirements.

“Repurposable digital identities could revolutionize KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes,” the report notes. “Investors could efficiently verify their identities across multiple platforms and use cases, significantly reducing redundancy and enhancing the user experience while maintaining robust compliance standards.”

The analysis delves into privacy-focused technologies such as Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) and data isolation techniques, as well as Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs). These could become crucial for AML/KYC compliance without compromising investor confidentiality, according to the financial giant.

The white paper also offers case studies.

J.P. Morgan selected three key use cases, outlined business and technical requirements and invited technology platforms to implement these requirements as a technical proof of concept. The privacy solutions involved included J.P. Morgan’s blockchain-focused business Kinexys, AvaCloud, Fhenix, Parfin and J.P. Morgan’s Private, Auditable and Distributed Ledger (PADL).

“Solutions must bridge traditional trust mechanisms, such as today’s reliance letters between regulated entities, with new digital frameworks that incentivize participation across the ecosystem,” the white paper concludes. “This demands building a network of trusted institutions, from transfer agents to fund managers, where identity verification becomes a valuable service with clear economic benefits for providers.”

