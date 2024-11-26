Malaysia news agency throws support behind govt digital transformation efforts

The Malaysian National News Agency, Bernama, will take a significant role supporting the country’s digital transformation, as it focuses on promoting safe and responsible internet use.

This will come not only from delivering news but in educational initiatives and raising public awareness on navigating the digital landscape. “It is crucial for the public to understand how to navigate the digital landscape wisely and safely,” Bernama CEO Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said.

In other digital transformation news, Malaysia is preparing to update MyKad with upgraded features. “The new cards will ensure high-level security, using polycarbonate material, advanced holograms, and capacitive chips,” said deputy home minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasrah.

The MyKad upgrades will address identity fraud, of which there have been 519 reported cases since 2022, the deputy home minister disclosed, and improve functionality. “The new MyKad will also integrate with the MyDigital ID system to streamline public and private-sector services, preventing duplication and misuse while offering a unified digital identification solution for Malaysians,” Shamsul added.

While that is happening, Pertama Digital Berhad announced it completed the back-end integration of MyDigital ID onto its flagship products.

Now, MyDigital ID Single Sign-On will be embedded into eJamin, KOCEK, and MyPay. It’s another step in Malaysia’s ongoing digital transformation. The eJamin service is Malaysia’s pioneering digital bail payment solution, allowing users to post bail online, reducing the bail process from hours to minutes. The integration of MyDigital ID to eJamin will add an extra layer of security and speeds up identity verification.

KOCEK is Malaysia’s first digital coin conversion service that converts spare change into a digital wallet for cashless transactions. MyPay has over a million active users and is an all-in-one solution for bill payments, savings, investments and daily financial management.

The Malaysian government aims to have all government services integrated with MyDigital ID from the first quarter of next year.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | Malaysia | MyDigital ID | MyKad | single sign-on