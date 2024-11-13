FB pixel

NIDP leads efforts to improve govt service delivery, realize Digital Ethiopia 2025

| Ayang Macdonald
The Ethiopia ID Program (NIDP) and four other government institutions have formed a collaborative force to facilitate access to integrated public services within the framework of the Digital Ethiopia 2025.

According to Ethiopian Press Agency, the other institutions are the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, the Information Network Security Administration, the Addis Ababa Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency, and the Addis Ababa Innovation and Technology Development Bureau.

Digital Ethiopia 2025 is a blueprint that explains steps intended to make the country a digital-centric society by next year, with the digital ID program described as the main driver.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on November 12, these institutions will combine their expertise to streamline how citizens get access to a wide range of public services.

The Director General of the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, Engr. Worku Gachena, who spoke during the MoU signing ceremony, said the collaboration mainly seeks to enable easy access to government services through the issuance of residence and national ID cards.

“We are also consulting stakeholders on AI solutions to boost their efficiency and provide secured, instant and quality services,” Gachema is quoted as saying.

The heads of the other partner institutions emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying it will enhance the issuance of legal and digital ID to eligible Ethiopian citizens and foreigners in the country.

Accrong to NIDP Executive Director, Yodahe Zemichael, the partnership is a “key indicator of prosperity and development,” and will enable the provision of services to society “in a computerized and convenient way in the near future.”

The Director General of Addis Ababa Civil Registration and Residency Service Agency, Yonas Alemayehu, used the opportunity to mention work that’s being done on a smart city program, noting that digital and mobile ID are a cornerstone of the project. In the last month, the agency has led a push for digital ID enrollment in the capital.

The Fayda digital ID is progressively being integrated by several government agencies in Ethiopia, one of the latest being public procurement.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, also plans to unveil a new digital government program which will run through to 2030 with the Fayda ID at the centre of it.

 | 

