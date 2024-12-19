FB pixel

Morocco streamlines access to digital ID card with police services upgrade

Access to police administrative services in Morocco, including national digital identity card issuance, is expected to be simplified and streamlined from tomorrow following the launch of a digital police portal.

The announcement comes from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) about a move that falls in line with government efforts to fully digitize public services in the country, as reported by Morocco World News. Morocco recently got World Bank funding to improve identity and authentication services for social protection programs as part of its digital transformation push.

Scheduled to go live December 20, the digital platform will facilitate access to important services offered by the police such as criminal record certificates and appointments for ID card issuance. The platform will also be used to register for police recruitment examinations. For a start however, the first service to be made available on the portal will be the criminal record certificate, authorities have disclosed.

As say individuals will have access to the portal and apply for services after verifying their identity using the DGSN-developed digital identity portal and identity verification platform.

The security department is quoted as saying that the digital police portal is user-friendly and built with cutting-edge technology used in the domain of digital government.

The DGSN has explained that once a person makes a request for a digital police certificate using the platform, they will have a notification on the availability of the document which they can then go to a nearly police office to collect. The process is expected to take less processing time than has been the case, officials say.

The launch of the digital police portal is the latest action in a series of moves aimed at enhancing access to police administrative service and digital government in country.

Apart from a digital platform meant to combat cybercrime through which citizens can report incidents of online crimes, the police last year also deployed a unified police telecommunications network as a way of improving the security performance of its service. The infrastructure, among other things, facilitates telecommunications and data transfer among police and other government services across 57 Moroccan cities.

Kenya has also taken a similar move aimed at accelerating the production of biometric police clearance certificates through a contract with Idemia.

