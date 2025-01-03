FB pixel

Aware CFO named interim CEO

| Stephen Mayhew
Aware CFO named interim CEO
 

Aware Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Traverse Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2025. David Traverse will fulfill the function of interim CEO until the search for a new CEO is complete.

Traverse joined Aware in April of 2020 as Corporate Controller, named Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer in October 2023, and in June 2024 appointed CFO.

The Massachusetts-based biometrics company announced on October 30, 2024 that Robert A. Eckel, Aware’s previous CEO and President and a member of the Board, would be leaving the Company and the Board at the end of the year. Eckel serves on the board of the International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA). He is also a strategic advisory board member of Evolv Technology and a consultant for Digimarc Corporation. From 2011 to 2018, he led the Identity and Security division at Idemia.

Aware’s Board is working with an executive search firm to identify Eckel’s successor, and an executive strategic advisor “to refine the Company’s market position, product roadmap and growth strategy.”

The company reported $3.8 million in revenue in Q3, down from $6.4 million in Q3 2023. Aware says recurring revenue was up and operating expenses were down. Net loss for the quarter was $1.2 million.

 | 

