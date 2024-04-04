FB pixel

Identiv sells biometrics assets for $145M in pivot to IoT

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Identiv sells biometrics assets for $145M in pivot to IoT
 

Identiv is selling its physical security, access card and biometric identity reader operations to European security technology provider Vitaprotech in a $145 million deal.

The asset sale represents a pivot by Identiv to focus on its internet of things (IoT) business. Kirsten Newquist has been appointed as President of IoT Solutions to lead that transition.

“Our globally recognized security business naturally aligns with Vitaprotech’s strategy and vision for the market, creating a world leader in enterprise security,” comments Identiv CEO Steven Humphreys. “This strategic step is extremely positive for our IoT business, with the capital, leadership, team, and industry position to lead in our markets.”

Humphreys and other senior executives of Identiv will join Vitaprotech when the deal closes, with Newquist taking over as Identiv’s CEO. She brings 25 years of experience in strategy, product management, business development, and global sales and marketing to Identiv, according to the announcement, most recently over 17 years at Avery Dennison Corporation.

The change comes on the heels of Identiv reporting record revenue of $116.4 million in its fiscal 2023, up 3 percent year-over-year. The company shipped almost 200 million RFID units in 2023. Digital identity revenues were $68.1 million and Identiv’s Premises division made $48.3 million.

“We said at the beginning of this process that we felt each of our business units would benefit from additional resources and management focus to achieve their full potential,” says Identiv Board Chairman James Ousley. “We feel this transaction accomplishes both and provides excellent value creation paths for both businesses. Identiv’s IoT solutions business opportunity is vast, high growth, and high value-add where we believe we can establish market leadership. We expect to refocus our growth strategy with a particular focus on healthcare-related segments and other high value-add opportunities for which we believe our technology can be both differentiated and transformational.”

Identiv launched biometric MFA reader ScrambleFactor for the federal government access control market just a month ago.

The company will continue trading on the Nasdaq. The transaction is subject to the usual closing conditions and adjustments, and expected to wrap in the third quarter of 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

SITA white paper explores airport biometrics successes as rollouts expand

Explosive growth in air travel numbers, from 4 billion travelers in 2019 to 8 billion in 2040, according to the…

 

Campaign urges UK to bypass biometrics to reunite Gaza families

A coalition of groups in law, human rights and charitable work is petitioning the UK government to implement a visa…

 

Zambian govt doesn’t want to see hungry citizens enroll for digital ID

Funds which the Zambian government had budgeted for the country’s digital ID project is now being channelled into efforts aimed…

 

Digital signature, trust services expand with updates in Belgium, Bulgaria, Kenya, Singapore

Various digital services, including digital signature options, have recently rolled out in a couple of countries as they advance different…

 

Guam announces digital equity plan as govts globally progress digital inclusion

Around the world, governments continue to take strides in establishing frameworks for digital inclusion. Guam has released a digital equity…

 

Collaboration, mDL’s payment security potential spotlighted at Identity & Payment Summit

More cross-sector collaboration, mDLs and mobile device-based biometrics are needed to secure payments and other transactions across a wide array…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events