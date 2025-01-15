FB pixel

Nepal considers extending ID cards to foreign nationals of Nepali origin

| Lu-Hai Liang
Discussions are underway to issue identity cards to Nepali-origin individuals and families who have lived abroad for generations, The Kathmandu Post reports.

Nepal’s Ministry of Law is considering amending the Non-Resident Nepali Act 2007 so that foreign nationals of Nepali origin, who do not fall under the current definition of a Non-Resident Nepali, could be issued separate identity cards. Presently, a law allows Non-Resident Nepali Citizenship with limited rights for Non-Resident Nepalis.

Law Minister Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya said the government has started preparing laws to issue identity cards to foreign nationals of Nepali origin who have lived abroad for generations. These include Nepali-speaking communities in Fiji, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand who have called for these identity cards.

Currently, descendants of those who left Nepal a century or more ago are not recognized under the Non-Resident Nepali Act, but it does recognize foreign nationals of Nepali origin if their families migrated abroad (excluding SAARC countries) at least three generations ago. Those eligible are able to obtain identity cards while the Citizenship Act enables the right to obtain Non-Resident Nepali citizenship which grants limited economic, social and cultural rights.

This comes as other countries have paved the way in making identification cards available to nationals living overseas, in some cases digitally. South Korea for example has a mobile ID card service for Koreans residing outside of the country, making it easier for them to access public services from abroad.

Meanwhile, Pakistani citizens living overseas can apply for a NADRA NICOP, although it is limited to certain countries. Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. Applications can be submitted via NADRA’s online platform or app.

Those eligible for Smart NICOP include Pakistani citizens who have acquired citizenship in certain countries, which the NADRA website details here.

