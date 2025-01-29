Quanergy’s LiDAR tools offer 3D security monitoring for complex data centers

Data centers are the ground level for masses of computational data, and require advanced security monitoring. Silicon Valley’s Quanergy Solutions offers 3D LiDAR systems that, according to a release, can “address critical vulnerabilities in data center security” while streamlining operations and reducing costs.

LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging, a remote sensing technology that uses pulses of laser light to measure variable distances from a surface.

Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR is designed to monitor up to 1,000 moving objects simultaneously, and to provide accuracy even in challenging environments and conditions. It aims to put legacy 2D security camera and surveillance systems into the dustbin by offering an accurate, cost-efficient, privacy-preserving alternative.

The privacy angle is of particular note: unlike biometric security systems using facial recognition, Quanergy says LiDAR has an “inherent inability to recognize persons or obtain Personal Identifiable Information (PII).”

“The future of data center security lies in proactive, intelligent solutions,” says Adam Andres, Global VP of Sales at Quanergy. “Our 3D LiDAR technology offers the advanced capabilities to detect and deter threats, ensuring the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure.”

Per the release, traditional security systems suffer from vulnerabilities such as blind spots, tailgating and false alarms. With real-time tracking and 360 degree coverage, Quanergy’s 3D LiDAR eliminates blind spots and reduces false alarms by over 90 percent.

The product promises “centimeter-level accuracy even in rain, fog, or total darkness,” as it detects the shape and presence of a person without recording identifying features.

LiDAR market to be worth US$3.7 billion by 2031

A white paper from Quanergy goes into more detail on LiDAR’s potential. The company’s M-Series is a family of 360 degree LiDAR devices for mapping, security, smart city and industrial applications. 3D LiDAR security systems can detect, track and classify intruders for perimeter protection, access control and surveillance.

The company says its system demonstrated a 100 percent detection rate for simulated security breaches at a major global cloud provider.

Qortex is Quanegry’s 3D perception software, a “modular and scalable machine learning platform for LiDAR sensor perception” with capabilities for object detection, classification and tracking.

According to Analytics Insight Hub, the LiDAR market was valued at US$1.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.7 billion by 2031.

Article Topics

data center | data privacy | LiDAR | object detection | Quanergy Solutions