Somalia officially launches printing process of new national ID card

The government of Somalia says the printing of its new generation national ID cards is now officially underway.

The country’s ID authority – the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) – said in an announcement over the weekend that the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Hon. Ali Yusuf, alongside his Deputy, Hon. Abdihakim Hassan Ashkir, were the first government officials to get their cards.

According to NIRA, the ID card printing process follows many months of intense work to implement the country’s first national ID card issuance system in at least 30 years.

The project has support from Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), so is a civil registration system project whose launch was recently announced.

“After extensive efforts, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is delighted to announce the official launch of the printing process for Somalia’s National ID cards. This historic milestone paves the way for the establishment of a unified, secure, and inclusive identity system that empowers everyone while facilitating access to essential services and fundamental rights,” the NIRA announcement states.

Speaking at the launch, NIRA’s Director General, Abdiwali Ali Abdulle, noted: “We sincerely thank the Somali people for their patience and support throughout the implementation of this historic initiative. We also apologize for any delays in the ID card printing process.”

“The time taken was necessary to prioritize the procurement of the highest-quality and most advanced printing machines and ID cards, a goal we have now successfully achieved.”

NIRA said all citizens who have applied for an ID card will receive an SMS alert to inform them of the availability of the printed card. It added that notification will provide clear details about the time and location for card collection, ensuring an orderly process and avoiding disruptions to the ongoing registration.

In the meantime, NIRA has called on citizens to show up massively and enroll for ID cards which are essential for access to a wide range of services in the public and private sectors. The body has also assured applicants that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure a speedy production and distribution of the IDs.

“NIRA remains steadfast in its efforts to expand the National Identification System across the country. At the end of 2024, the Authority inaugurated its office in Baidoa, South West State, and will soon officially launch additional offices in other federal member states,” the ID authority says.

Somalia believes its new national ID system will propel its digital transformation wheels, as the ID card is proving vital for aspects like financial inclusion.

Article Topics

Africa | identity document | identity management | NADRA | national ID | NIRA Somalia | Somalia