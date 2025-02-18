Burundi sorts out collaboration terms with IFC for digital transformation project

Burundi expects the implementation of its digital transformation agenda to get a boost as avenues for collaboration are being discussed with the International Financial Corporation (IFC), an affiliate of the World Bank.

Recently, officials of the IFC met with the Executive Secretary for Information and Communication Technologies of Burundi.

While full details of the discussion were not disclosed, it is understood that the meeting was an opportunity for both parties to explore ways though which the country can implement its digital transformation initiatives via public-private partnerships, Agence Ecofin reports.

This meeting with the IFC team comes just months after the government concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam to sharpen collaboration on digital projects.

Considered one of the poorest countries in the world, Burundi is looking to build a digital economy driven by a properly-established digital public infrastructure.

In 2022, the East African nation got the approval of the World Bank for the “Digital Foundations Project for Burundi” – a project that is aimed at increasing broadband internet access, especially to underserved communities, and enhancing government’s capacity to deliver public services through digital channels.

The project, estimated at about $92 million, was launched in September last year by the country’s Vice President, Prosper Bazombanza, as reported by We Are Tech Africa.

The VP said at the time, as quoted, that “everyone understands the importance that the government of Burundi places on this project, which comes at a crucial time as we embark on a digitalization drive to support the structural transformation of our economy and ensure transparent, effective, and efficient governance.”

The Digital Foundations Project for Burundi has three major components. It seeks to enhance digital access and inclusion, build enablers of digital public service delivery, and then facilitate institutional coordination and smooth management of the project.

Burundi’s DPI ambitions include the putting in place of an efficient national ID system that will enable access to a wide range of services in the public and private sector. In 2023, the government said plans were being worked out to ensure the country rolls out a national biometric ID system before 2025.

Article Topics

Africa | Burundi | digital economy | digital identity | digital public infrastructure | national ID | public-private partnerships | World Bank