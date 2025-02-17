FB pixel

Ethiopia streamlines Fayda national ID services with mobile app launch

| Ayang Macdonald
The National ID Program of Ethiopia (NIDP) has launched the Fayda ID app with the aim of streamlining national ID services and management.

According to the ID authority, the app which was developed by its in-house team is a holistic resident application that “provides secure access to your ID details, updates and notifications,” to enable individuals easily manage their national ID from their smartphones.

Product Manager of the Fayda ID app, Selamawit Habtamu, is quoted as saying that the application has been introduced to enhance efficiency and accessibility to national ID services for the more than 12.2 million people who are already registered for the Fayda ID.

The official explained that with the app, users can get back their lost 12-digit Fayda ID number, as well as download their digital ID in a secure and convenient manner. Through the app, individuals can also make corrections to some of their demographic information from their phones without the need to visit an ID registration center.

Speaking further about the app, NIDP Communications and Public Relations Officer, Ebenezer Feleke, said before its nationwide rollout, it was tested in a pilot after which it earned certification for its compliance with the relevant international security standards, according to Addis Insight.

In addition, the app can be used for other purposes such as registering for the national ID, making requests for printing replacements cards, and sending feedback and complaints to NIDP. It can also be used in offline mode to verify national ID registration information.

The app, which is available on Google Play and App Stores, shows January 15 as its release date, with an update on February 12.

The rollout of the app is part of efforts by NIDP to expand and facilitate access to national ID services, as use cases for the Fayda ID keep increasing.

Last week, NIDP had discussions with some of its national and international partners on ways of scaling up birth registration and national ID spread.

