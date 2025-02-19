FB pixel

Fayda digital ID requirement for banking deferred for Ethiopians abroad

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Fayda digital ID requirement for banking deferred for Ethiopians abroad
 

Ethiopian citizens living abroad have been granted a two-year waiver from a decision by the government for everyone to compulsorily use the Fayda digital ID for banking transactions.

The waiver was granted by the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) in a February 5 circular cited by Shega. The stated reason for the delay is to block potential foreign currency flows into the country.

A government policy introducing the mandatory use of the Fayda for all banking transactions went into effect early last month, beginning with the capital Addis Ababa.

The measure is to be extended to other major cities by July 1, and then the entire country from January 1, 2026. All existing bank accounts are expected to be linked to the Fayda ID by December 31, 2026.

The period of grace granted to Ethiopians living abroad means that they will only be required to present the Fayda ID for banking transactions from December 31, 2026.

Ethiopia announced the decision to make the Fayda ID mandatory for banking transactions last year, explaining that the move is intended to improve financial inclusion, enable banks to better verify their customers so as to reduce cases of banking fraud, ensure data security and make transactions more streamlined and protected.

Beyond requiring the Fayda for bank account opening, the NBE and the Ethiopia ID authority are also collaborating on using the digital ID as a tool for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes by financial and banking institutions.

The policy finds its pace within the broader context of Ethiopia’s digital government strategy and ongoing digital transformation efforts aiming to completely overhaul how public and private services are delivered or accessed across sectors. It is also believed that the policy will contribute in one way or the other to Ethiopia’s digital economy growth.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Internal feud rages over unvetted DOGE access to federal IT systems

Behind the scenes, tensions are rising between the White House and Intelligence Community (IC), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA),…

 

ID R&D reveals top passive biometric PAD scores in DHS evaluation

ID R&D is the biometrics developer that detected all spoof attempts with a passive liveness system and met the threshold…

 

Palm vein biometrics ‘crucial’ to JPMorgan’s biometrics strategy, payments head says

Jean-Marc Thienpont, global head of omnichannel and biometrics for JPMorgan Payments, referred to palm-based biometrics as a “crucial component” for…

 

Zwipe runs out of time for biometric card revenues, files for bankruptcy

Zwipe AS has filed for bankruptcy after an arbitration ruling and years of disappointing revenues. The Oslo Chamber of Commerce…

 

Australian state seeks public feedback on facial recognition use for gambling exclusion

The Australian state of New South Wales has opened up public consultation on new gambling reforms. The New South Wales…

 

New Zealand govt reviews privacy law amid battle over biometrics regulation

The government of New Zealand has been quietly reviewing the country’s privacy laws to identify legal barriers to the use…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS