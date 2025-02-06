FB pixel

New CEO for Aware, CMO at Socure

| Stephen Mayhew
Following an extensive search process, Aware has appointed industry and government veteran Ajay Amlani as its new Chief Executive Officer. Amlani replaces Robert Eckel, who retired from Aware in late 2024. CFO David Traverse has been Interim CEO since January 1.

Amlani previously served as Head of the Americas at iProov, and from 2019 through 2021 as SVP of Corporate Strategy and Development and GM of Commercial Business at Idemia.  He has founded and developed several identity platforms, including co-founding the original company that went on to become CLEAR.

Amlani served in the U.S. government between 2016 and 2019, first under Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and then under Secretary James Mattis, to launch the Defense Innovation Unit, the first Silicon Valley-based unit of the Department of Defense established to modernize military with better technology. In 2003, Amlani was one of the early founders of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Socure names new CMO

Barrett Young is Socure’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Young comes to the digital identity verification and fraud prevention specialist from Netradyne, a deep-learning AI company where he led a large marketing team and sales development representative organization, scaling the company 7x in just four years.

As CMO at Socure, Young is expected to focus on new thought leadership, large enterprise engagement and knowledge sharing events. strengthening the company’s leadership position for identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk decisioning.

Socure is coming off an outstanding 2024, having verified more than 2.7 billion identity requests representing 370 million unique identities – double its 2023 totals.

