Payment platform Wero continues European expansion

Wero, the app that hopes to become the unified payment solution for Europe, has announced another expansion, this time in Belgium.

The mobile payment wallet focuses on QR code payments and Person-to-Person (P2P) transactions also known as account-to-account payments (A2A), allowing users to send money to their mobile phone’s contact list. However, its founder European Payments Initiative (EPI) has greater ambitions for the app: Offering a sovereign and unified digital payment service for all European businesses and citizens.

If successful, Wero could develop even further. Companies in the digital identity sphere have argued that merging functions such as ID and payments in digital wallets is a growing trend.

Wero already has 30 million users enrolled. The platform was launched by EPI in 2024 as an attempt to achieve greater independence from U.S. payment service providers by bringing several national payment schemes such as Giropay and France’s Paylib under a single roof.

The company is supported by 16 European banks and payment service providers. However, banks from Italy, Spain, Poland and Finland have already dropped out, according to Sifted.

This Belgium launch of the mobile app follows the rollouts in Germany and France last year. Users will be able to conduct cross-border payments to contacts in France and Germany, Netherlands and Luxemburg are expected to be next in line, according to the company’s announcement.

“We are convinced the all-in-one payment solution will bring a strong competitive advantage to leverage business in Europe,” says Amaury Vanthournout, global product lead for payments at ING Belgium. “In addition, the banking app will become for the consumers the only app needed for any spending in the participant countries.”

This year, Wero plans to launch e-commerce and m-commerce payments which have already been tested in Germany. In 2026 and 2027, Wero will start offering Point of Sales (PoS) payments as well as subscription management and value-added services, Martina Weimert, CEO of EPI Company said in December. The platform also plans to expand payment functionalities.

digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | mobile app | mobile payment | super wallets | Wero