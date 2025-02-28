FB pixel

Proof secures strategic investment from State Farm Ventures

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Proof secures strategic investment from State Farm Ventures
 

State Farm Ventures, the corporate venture arm of U.S. auto and home insurance giant State Farm, is investing in Boston-based Proof, which surpassed $150 billion in authorized transactions in 2024, according to a release.

The company saw 44 percent growth in the otherwise lagging real estate sector, which it says underscores an increasing demand for secure identity verification solutions even in challenging market conditions. The insurance sector could further fuel demand for secure IDV.

Proof’s product suite includes the Identify no-code ID verification integration; the Verify tool for live, face-to-face video call with biometric checks for real-time fraud protection during high-security transactions; the Notarize service for securem legally compliant digital notarizations; the Sign eSignature tool; and the Defend fraud detection system designed to combat forgery and deepfakes.

Pat Kinsel, CEO of Proof, says the unspecified investment from State Farm “affirms Proof’s role in transforming how identities are verified in the digital world.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Align digital ID laws and infrastructure for cross-border interoperability: EU4Digital

Countries in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership region can improve their readiness for cross-border mutual recognition of digital IDs with…

 

Fraud accompli: synthetic identities, injection attacks change security landscape

The annual Identity Verification Threat Report from iProov has arrived bearing a potent message: things have changed. Whether we’re through…

 

The race for PKC is on with quantum chip launches by AWS, Microsoft

The topic of protecting sensitive data from quantum systems has grown dramatically in prominence in the digital identity community over…

 

Privado ID’s Billions Network takes on World

The Billions Network is launching a token-based, non-biometric digital identity verification product to compete with World ID, Civic and others…

 

Veridas joins WE BUILD as Indicio, Vidos pitch EUDI Wallet business benefits

Veridas is the latest in a steady parade of developers joining the WE BUILD consortium to participate in the second…

 

Apple volleys age verification question back to sites and apps

Apple has released a white paper that lays out its position on age assurance and outlines new tools it will…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events