World has first hiccup in Philippines as regulator issues statement on biometric scans

Days after the iris biometrics and proof of personhood (PoP) initiative World announced its launch in the Philippines, the country’s data protection regulator has issued a statement clarifying its stance on the collection of personal information and the potential risks involved.

BitPinas reports that Filipinos in Bulacan province have been lining up to have their irises scanned by one of World’s hallmark Orbs in order to register an anonymous World ID on the World Network. It also confirms that those who register are “airdropped” WLD crypto tokens worth ₱5,400, currently around $93 U.S.

“Residents are scanning their irises to claim WLD tokens – initially worth ₱5,400 but subject to market fluctuations – as part of an airdrop campaign, with extra rewards for referrals,” the piece says.

Responding to criticism from Brazilian regulators about its activities in that country, World has insisted that “there is absolutely no exchange of money or tokens when a person verifies their World ID,” and that “this false narrative stems from a misunderstanding about the project.”

The misunderstanding appears to have motivated Bulacan residents, and – while World insists the sum is officially an “allocation” and notes that it is optional – the tokens are likely a major draw for many who offer their irises to the Orb. While the firm has struggled to find a foothold in wealthy countries, notably deemed by German regulators to violate the GDPR, it has had its largest successes in countries where incomes are lower and poverty more prevalent (or, from its perspective, nations that are demographically young and tech savvy).

The Philippines’ National Privacy Commission (NPC)’s statement is tepid on committing to a stance. Its Chief of Public Information and Assistance Division Roren Marie Chin, says “the NPC does not provide approval or clearance for any activities related to the processing of personal data. Instead, we issue Certificates of Registration and Seals of Registration to organizations that have successfully registered with us, in accordance with the Data Privacy Act.”

Effectively, the NPC has said “not our problem” for now, while also keeping an ear on social media chatter about ethical and privacy concerns over World’s biometric scheme, some of which questions whether collecting iris biometrics violates the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

For its part, Tools For Humanity – which, depending on the moment, is either a founding partner, or a service provider that developed the World App, but clearly feels comfortable speaking for the project – has responded with its standard language about World being “crucial as it enables individuals to confirm their humanness in an AI-dominated world, granting them a digital ‘proof of human’ for the internet and access to the global digital economy.”

BitPinas quotes TFH communications rep Javier Tuiran, who says the company is “currently offering Proof of Human services in a closed beta, in partnership with a local partner.”

Once again, World’s primary problem appears not to be with its intent or even execution, but rather with clarity of communication. If an Orb scans eyeballs in the forest and no one understands what it means, does it violate data privacy laws? Expect more answers soon, as World continues its major rollout in 2025.

