Cameroon opens new ID card production centre as issuance gains traction

A major center for the production of identity documents has been commissioned in Cameroon’s economic capita, Douala. The Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, presided over the inauguration ceremony as an emissary of President Paul Biya on Friday March 14.

The inauguration comes as issuance of new ID cards in the country is gaining momentum following the launch of the process early this month.

Ngoh Ngoh hailed the quality of the ID production facility, saying it will ensure the efficient and expedient production of national identity cards, going forward. He noted that the project aligns with the desire of the government to provide Cameroonians with modern and cutting-edge facilities aimed at streamlining the delivery of public services.

“The new system for issuing identification documents that has just been established with the construction of this center is a shining illustration of the efforts of the head of state, Paul Biya, for the development and modernisation of our beloved country, Cameroon,” Ngoh Ngoh said.

“This system is designed to make our administration more efficient, more effective, and better adapted to technological developments in our society. From now onwards, our compatriots will benefit from reliable, forgery-resistant, and highly secure identification documents,” he added.

Two more major centers expected

While thanking the contractor for the services, he also called for the acceleration of work so that the other two ID production centers in the cities of Yaounde and Garoua, as well as those in the ten regional headquarters, can be quickly completed.

“The introduction of this system will also significantly shorten the time required to process identification document applications, much to the satisfaction of our fellow citizens. It is therefore necessary that the remaining components of the specification assigned to Augentic company are finalized as soon as possible,” he noted.

“I am referring particularly to the construction and equipping of the production centers in Yaounde and Garoua, as well as the enrolment centers planned for regional and divisional chief towns.”

Speaking for Augentic, the company which holds the new ID card contract, its CEO, Labino Carreti, lauded the Cameroon government for the initiative to adopt a new national identity system. He pledged that the company will do all that is necessary to ensure it delivers the best for the Cameroonian people.

He said some aspects to be delivered as part of the contract include the supply of 1,000 portable verification kits for law enforcement officers to conduct instant biometric authentication and verification of identity documents, and the provision of 1,000 enrollment stations made up of 700 fixed and 300 mobile units. He said the card has been designed to be compatible with any future transition by the country to a digital ID system.

The new national ID card system officially went live on February 17 with online pre-enrollment. Biometric capture followed a week later, and first copies of the card were given out to applicants on March 3, days after President Paul Biya issued a decree outlining the specificities of the card and modalities for its issuance.

The card, according to Augentic, has high quality design and technical properties. It uses the ID-1 portrait format that aligns with the latest International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines. This format not only enhances the card’s aesthetic appeal but also ensures its compatibility with global identification systems standards.

Carreti said the card has about 15 different visible and invisible security features, including holographic elements and microtext, which render it unique and difficult to forge.

