Cameroon’s new generation biometric ID card system goes live Feb 17

The Delegate General for National Security (DGSN) – the head of Cameroon’s Police – Martin Mbarga Nguele, has announced that the country’s new secure identification system will go operational in two weeks’ time.

Mbarga Nguele disclosed the information Friday January 31 during a ceremony to review the DGSN’s balance sheet of 2024, and to make major projections and project announcements for the new year.

In his declaration, the Police boss said the process will begin on February 17 with online enrollment, while biometric capture will start off a week later, on February 24.

“I would like to reassure you that the new secure identification system will begin in the coming days, according to a progressive schedule with the launch of online pre-enrollment on February 17. The system will be similar to that for issuing biometric passports,” the police boss announced.

“On February 24, physical enrollment will begin in identification posts in all regional capitals with the delivery of the national identity card will happen within a period 48 hours maximum. This means that the applicant could even receive their identity card before the 48-hour deadline,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mbarga Nguele disclosed that a process is currently underway to issue national ID cards in the new format to Cameroonians holding receipts from the old system, and who have no issues with their application files.

He assured that “these applicants will receive their national identity card in the new format before February 17, 2025, the date of the official launch of pre-enrollments for the new system.”

For those who have issues of double identity, and who have submitted their complaints in line with an initiative launched on January 10, Mbarga Nguele said they will be invited to enroll for the new system from February 17.

The police boss used the opportunity to decry the fact that by the end of 2024, there were still 385,000 valid uncollected ID cards in police stations across the country.

“The new secure identification system, which will start in the coming days under the very high instruction of the Head of State, aims to definitively solve all problems related to the production and issuance of the national identity card, and to make the national identity card available to all Cameroonians as a passport for citizenship,” Mbarga Nguele added.

The DGSN signed a 15-year contract with Augentic in May last year for the implementation of the new national ID system.

As part of the contract, a total of 68 new multi-functional structures will be built to facilitate the issuance of ID cards, including three ultra-modern ID production centers in the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Garoua, as well as enrollment centers in the regional and divisional headquarters.

About 219 existing ID card registration centers are also expected to be renovated by the firm, and new equipment and machines will be deployed in all the centers. The company said at the time that it was also discussing with the DGSN on a transition plan from the current generation of cards to the new ones.

Cameroonians are looking forward to the launch of the new ID system with enthusiasm, and hope it will put an end to what has been a longstanding tale of agony when it comes to acquiring the vital document.

