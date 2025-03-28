Digital ID inclusivity focus of partnership between Credas, IDGO

Cardiff-based identity verification provider Credas Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with IDGO, a licensed PASS (Proof of Age Standards Scheme) card issuer in the UK, focused on digital identity inclusivity.

A release from Credas, a certified Identity Service Provider (IDSP) with the highest level of confidence under the UK Government Trust Framework, says it will enhance IDGO’s verification processes while maintaining affordability and accessibility to address “a critical accessibility gap in identification that affects millions across the UK.”

A case study on Credence’s website says that 3.5 million UK citizens lack any form of photo ID – “an issue brought to light by new mandatory voter ID laws, which threaten to exclude a significant portion of the population from participating in democratic processes.”

“For too long, the lack of accessible and affordable identification has excluded people from fundamental aspects of life, from employment to voting and banking,” says IDGO founder Dannii Hadaway. She says beyond “just verifying identities,” the partnership will benefit vulnerable groups who often face systemic barriers to obtaining identification, such as the homeless and ex-offenders.

“We are empowering people with the means to fully participate in society,” she says. “With the growing need for proof of age, especially as young people will soon need to verify both their age and identity to access social media platforms, this issue has never been more pressing.”

Tim Barnett, CEO of Credas, says “we believe that identity verification should be seamless, secure, and, most importantly, accessible to all. By combining our ID verification technology with IDGO’s commitment to inclusivity, we are driving positive change and making reliable identification more attainable for everyone in the UK.”

Credas identity verification leverages a combination of trusted third-party sources including the HALO database, Amberhill and the electoral roll.

