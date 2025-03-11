Philippines reaches 84M digital IDs amid DPI rollout

The Philippines is up to 84 million registrations for the national digital ID, which have been used in 100 million transactions for public and private services, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has announced.

The release credits former DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy with leading the rollout of the ePhilID, and his achievements in the position were lauded by the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its recent 2025 annual meeting.

”This initiative streamlined transactions across national and local government agencies, banks, and other financial institutions, making government services more efficient and paperless,” the DICT wrote.

The issuance of PhilSys numbers, on which ePhilIDs are based, received a boost with the launch of national ID registration at the point of birth registration at the end of last year.

Uy resigned his position last week, GMA News reports. No reason was given for his resignation.

Meanwhile, officials from DICT and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which has also played a leading role in the country’s ID system development and government digitization, have gather Manila for MOSIP Connect 2025 this week.

PSA partnered with MOSIP (the Modular Open Source Identity Platform) for the event, on March 11-13.

Super App and fiber connectivity

DICT Undersecretary for eGovernment David Almirol Jr. told GMA News that the eGovPH Super App provides a one-stop platform for various government services. Uy also oversaw the Super App’s development and expansion.

The initial phase of the National Fiber Backbone was also launched under Uy’s leadership. The DICT has already completed planning for phases two and three of the fiber project, which is slated for completion around the middle of 2025.

The National Fiber Backbone’s first phase brought high-speed internet connectivity to 14 provinces in Northern and Central Luzon with 1,245 kilometers of fiber. The government says savings from the increased connectivity to the Philippine economy could reach 145 million Philippine pesos (approximately US$2.5 million).

The country has also secured a $288 million loan, with support from the World Bank, to complete phases four and five of the fiber rollout. The project’s goals include making thousands of free Wi-Fi spots available and the connection of 60 percent of households to the internet by 2028.

Both PSA President and National Statistician Dr. Dennis Mapa and DICT’s Almirol are delivering presentations during Day 1 of MOSIP Connect 2025.

