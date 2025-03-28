FB pixel

World Wallet courting connection with Visa for stablecoin payments

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Mobile Biometrics
World Wallet courting connection with Visa for stablecoin payments
 

CoinDesk reports that Sam Altman’s World Network is in talks with Visa to bring Visa card functionality to the World Wallet, turning it into a “mini bank account” and enabling stablecoin-based payments to thousands of merchants around the world that are part of the Visa network. 

The story quotes “a source familiar with the plans,” who says “the plan is to build up a whole connected wallet strategy so that you can trade in all kinds of things, from FX to crypto, load to wallet, send to wallet, spend from card.” 

World Network recently announced the World Chat application, which includes functionality for crypto-based transactions between users on the network.

Meanwhile, both Visa and Mastercard have been wading deeper into crypto – Visa with its Tokenized Asset Platform and Mastercard with its own tokenized payments system. Last month Visa partnered with crypto payments provider RedotPay and StraitsX to roll out a crypto-backed credit card program in Singapore.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NIST updates differential privacy guidelines to enable more data analytics

Guidelines for using differential privacy from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology have been updated to make the…

 

InfoCert liveness passes CLR Cert tests for PAD, injection attack detection

InfoCert has received certificates of conformity to the international standards for biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) and Injection Attack Detection…

 

Age assurance faceoff between Apple, Meta notches up with Utah app store law

Utah’s governor has signed the App Store Accountability Act, making it law. A piece from CNBC says S.B. 142, which…

 

Canada’s privacy regulator releases results of age assurance consultation

The key learnings are in from an exploratory consultation on age assurance by Canada’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC)….

 

Digital ID inclusivity focus of partnership between Credas, IDGO

Cardiff-based identity verification provider Credas Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with IDGO, a licensed PASS (Proof of Age Standards…

 

Collaboration, standards shepherding decentralized digital ID to production

The webinar “Road to EIC: Standards in Focus – Shaping the Future of Digital and Decentralized Identities” gathered together some…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events