World Wallet courting connection with Visa for stablecoin payments

CoinDesk reports that Sam Altman’s World Network is in talks with Visa to bring Visa card functionality to the World Wallet, turning it into a “mini bank account” and enabling stablecoin-based payments to thousands of merchants around the world that are part of the Visa network.

The story quotes “a source familiar with the plans,” who says “the plan is to build up a whole connected wallet strategy so that you can trade in all kinds of things, from FX to crypto, load to wallet, send to wallet, spend from card.”

World Network recently announced the World Chat application, which includes functionality for crypto-based transactions between users on the network.

Meanwhile, both Visa and Mastercard have been wading deeper into crypto – Visa with its Tokenized Asset Platform and Mastercard with its own tokenized payments system. Last month Visa partnered with crypto payments provider RedotPay and StraitsX to roll out a crypto-backed credit card program in Singapore.

