FB pixel

Ethiopia pilots platform to facilitate access to govt services using Fayda digital ID

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Ethiopia pilots platform to facilitate access to govt services using Fayda digital ID
 

The federal government of Ethiopia has launched the trial of a platform dubbed “Mesob” that will make access to digital government services more seamless.

Mesob will integrate services from many government ministers in what is described as a one-stop digital service shop to enable easier access to government services using the national digital ID, Addis Insight reports.

Mesob is a local word in Ethiopia which refers to the scenario of a potpourri of meals placed on a single plate.

With the new platform, Ethiopians will be able to access a wide range of public services digitally, which would reduce the need for service seekers to visit the concerned government ministries and agencies in-person.

The Mesob platform is currently being trialed with 12 government ministries and agencies integrating their services with the platform. Some of the integrated services include registration for digital ID, driver’s licenses, immigration and other citizenship services, document registration, taxation and investment related procedures, education and financial services.

During the launch of Mesob pilot, a government official was quoted as describing the platform being consistent with Ethiopia’s digital government vision which intends to simplify access to public services. Ethiopia has a 2025-2030 digital strategy that is anchored largely on national digital ID.

The spokesperson said, as quoted by Addis Insight: “This is a significant milestone in our journey toward a modern and more efficient public service system. Mesob represents our commitment to using technology to serve our citizens better.”

The pilot will allow the government the opportunity to get an appraisal of the platform’s performance from users in order to inform the choice of changes to make before a full national rollout.

Addressing parliamentarians in March, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke elaborately about the Mesob project, explaining that its rollout will extensively facilitate and smoothen access to several government services.

Abiy explained, as Shega reports, that the project which has been developed via a collaboration between the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Planning and Development will have all federal ministries integrate all their services in the course of time.

Among other issues, the PM underscored the role of the platform in facilitating taxation procedures and revenue collection, hoping this will assist the government scale the challenge it currently faces of trying to attain a tax-to-GDP ration of 7 percent.

Ethiopia has been multiplying efforts to increase adoption of the Faya digital ID by requiring it for an increasing number of use cases. It is hoped that the launch of Mesob will drive ID registration figures up.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Google joins age assurance market as Wallet use cases, availability expand

Google has unveiled a slate of changes to enable age assurance and identity verification with its digital wallet in more…

 

UK Children’s Commissioner calls for ban on ‘nudify’ AI apps

The UK Children’s Commissioner is calling for a total ban on apps that use generative AI tools to create sexually…

 

Digital access to social security number promises speed but worries users

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is introducing a new feature that allows individuals with a my Social Security account to…

 

Financial institutions center identity verification in inclusion and expansion drive

Across the world there is a drive to expand financial inclusion so that more people can have access to banking…

 

RecFaces integrates face biometrics with Genetec to enhance access control

Face biometrics software from RecFaces is now integrated with the Genetec Security Center to enhance the security, efficiency and automation…

 

Incognia ID transcends traditional device fingerprinting with location behavior tech

A release from location identity services provider Incognia announces the launch of Incognia ID, which “combines device intelligence and location…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS