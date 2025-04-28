Ethiopia pilots platform to facilitate access to govt services using Fayda digital ID

The federal government of Ethiopia has launched the trial of a platform dubbed “Mesob” that will make access to digital government services more seamless.

Mesob will integrate services from many government ministers in what is described as a one-stop digital service shop to enable easier access to government services using the national digital ID, Addis Insight reports.

Mesob is a local word in Ethiopia which refers to the scenario of a potpourri of meals placed on a single plate.

With the new platform, Ethiopians will be able to access a wide range of public services digitally, which would reduce the need for service seekers to visit the concerned government ministries and agencies in-person.

The Mesob platform is currently being trialed with 12 government ministries and agencies integrating their services with the platform. Some of the integrated services include registration for digital ID, driver’s licenses, immigration and other citizenship services, document registration, taxation and investment related procedures, education and financial services.

During the launch of Mesob pilot, a government official was quoted as describing the platform being consistent with Ethiopia’s digital government vision which intends to simplify access to public services. Ethiopia has a 2025-2030 digital strategy that is anchored largely on national digital ID.

The spokesperson said, as quoted by Addis Insight: “This is a significant milestone in our journey toward a modern and more efficient public service system. Mesob represents our commitment to using technology to serve our citizens better.”

The pilot will allow the government the opportunity to get an appraisal of the platform’s performance from users in order to inform the choice of changes to make before a full national rollout.

Addressing parliamentarians in March, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke elaborately about the Mesob project, explaining that its rollout will extensively facilitate and smoothen access to several government services.

Abiy explained, as Shega reports, that the project which has been developed via a collaboration between the Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Planning and Development will have all federal ministries integrate all their services in the course of time.

Among other issues, the PM underscored the role of the platform in facilitating taxation procedures and revenue collection, hoping this will assist the government scale the challenge it currently faces of trying to attain a tax-to-GDP ration of 7 percent.

Ethiopia has been multiplying efforts to increase adoption of the Faya digital ID by requiring it for an increasing number of use cases. It is hoped that the launch of Mesob will drive ID registration figures up.

