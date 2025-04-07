Ethiopian Postal Office seals deal to facilitate access to Fayda digital ID

The Ethiopian Postal Office has struck a deal with secure payments fintech Chapa to simplify and accelerate access to the Fayda national digital ID. Already, over a million cards are said to have been delivered through that partnership.

In an announcement, the partners say the collaboration is significant as it will go along way in “simplifying lives, building trust, and serving the diverse needs of Ethiopians.”

Per the terms of the deal, Ethiopian Postal Office, with its extensive delivery network, has integrated the services of Chapa to create what they say is a seamless experience for citizens to order and receive their National IDs with little or no hassles.

They explain that other than queuing up for hours to order for national ID cards, applicants can simply place an order online using the Fayda portal, use Chapa’s secure payment gateway to complete their payment transaction, and then wait for their national ID card to be delivered to a nearby Ethiopian Postal Office for easy pick-up.

To the partners, the growing number of Ethiopians going for this service reflects the increasing trust they have in the innovative solution which seeks to reduce the time and cost citizens spend to obtain a national ID.

Chapa highlights that its partnership to facilitate access to the national ID card is part of their commitment to contributing to Ethiopia’s digital transformation efforts, and signals their willingness to delve into other sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education to facilitate public service delivery and make life much easier for Ethiopian citizens.

The Ethiopia national ID program also has a collaboration with entities like Ethio Telecom which play a major part in enrolling citizens for the Fayda ID, ensuring the printing of the cards and enabling their distribution.

As of April 7, the Ethiopia ID website shows 13.5 million digital IDs have been issued. The country has a target to issue 90 million within the next five years.

