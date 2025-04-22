FB pixel

Instagram to work with AI and parents on Teen Account honesty

Spain to lower the age bar for social media, raise it for age assurance
| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Instagram to work with AI and parents on Teen Account honesty
 

Instagram is expanding its Teen Accounts feature, which along with facial age estimation from Yoti is among the social media platform’s proactive efforts to keep young people away from potentially harmful online material.

The Meta subsidiary limits what Teen Accounts can see, who can contact them and how long they can be used in a given time period.

The company says 54 million teens have been enrolled in the age-gated accounts so far, and the same model was recently extended to Facebook and Messenger.

There are still some teens in the platforms general population, however, leading the company to notify parents about the importance of their children supplying the correct age information, and providing them with tips on how to check if they are doing so.

Teens under 16 need parental or guardian approval to make changes to the default protection on Teen Accounts, and Instagram says only 3 percent of those aged 13 to 15 have done so.

“Insta” is also testing a new AI feature that scans the platform to identify likely undeclared teen accounts. Those accounts identified as belonging to teens will be specified as Teen Accounts, regardless of the listed date of birth. The platform has already been using AI to determine the age of its users, the announcement states, but the new use “is a big change.”

“We see this as complementary and additive to the things we are already doing,” Meta Director of Public Policy Helen Charles said while introducing the changes at the recent Global Age Assurance Standards Summit 2025.

Charles warned attendees of the risk of fragmentation in the EU’s approach to age assurance, and also reiterated the company’s support for age checks to be carried out at the operating system level, rather than at the point of access to the platform where potentially harmful material will be encountered.

The company concludes its announcement by repeating the assertion that app stores are the most appropriate venue for age verification.

Instagram’s Teen Accounts feature may have little impact in countries like Spain, where a draft bill near passing into law would make it illegal for social media companies to accept accounts for people under 16 years old, except with parental permission.

Spanish age assurance law approaches final approval

The proposed rules for age assurance in Spain have advanced, with a draft law to require age assurance for access to adult content and raise the eligible age to open an account on any social media platform without parental authorization from 14 to 16 reaching the final stage of approval, Sur in English reports.

The country has been gradually moving towards an age assurance system using Verifiable Credentials (VCs) for limited disclosure.

The draft law includes clauses to make the dissemination of deepfakes illegal, consider falsified age, gender and identity as an aggravating factor in criminal cases and increase the penalties for online crimes, including stalking and grooming.

The preliminary draft las was first introduced in June, 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bhutan aims to upskill its citizens and grow awareness of national ID app

Bhutan, the Himalayan mountain kingdom better known for its Buddhist traditions and sublime scenery, also happens to be a recognized…

 

ROC introduces software to stop growing threat of biometric injection attacks

Colorado-based ROC has introduced software to detect deepfakes and biometric injection attacks that bypass traditional liveness detection technologies. The new…

 

Vietnam’s digital growth threatened by scams: GSMA Digital Summit

Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest growing economies and the country’s leadership has emphasized the digital economy as a…

 

Regula reviews capabilities needed to process different Philippine IDs

The Philippines is evolving digitally and a key part of its ongoing DPI journey is its National ID System. Known…

 

UK groups call for government digital ID plan overhaul, limits for Gov.uk

UK digital identity industry groups are asking for the Gov.uk digital wallet and One Login single sign-on service to be…

 

Robust connectivity needed to drive digital economy: GITEX Africa 2025

Africa’s digital transformation is progressively maturing and one of the ways of giving this journey a massive boost is by…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events