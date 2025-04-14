Liminal raises $8.5M

Market and competitive intelligence firm Liminal announced it has raised $8.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Noro-Moseley Partners, with participation from early backers and strategic customers.

Liminal, best known for its flagship platform Link, provides real-time, actionable intelligence to enterprise decision makers and leaders focused on digital identity, cybersecurity, financial crime, fraud prevention, and trust and safety.

The announcement notes that the funding will be used to scale the company’s data infrastructure, accelerate product innovation and intelligence delivery, and expand go-to-market capabilities.

The company is headquartered in New York City with a distributed team of researchers, product builders, and technologists.

