FB pixel

TSA begins REAL ID full enforcement on May 7

| Anthony Kimery
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
TSA begins REAL ID full enforcement on May 7
 

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the imminent implementation of REAL ID enforcement measures at TSA checkpoints nationwide.

On May 7, TSA will no longer accept state-issued identifications that are not REAL ID compliant at TSA security checkpoints. All airline passengers 18 years and older, including TSA PreCheck members, must present REAL ID-compliant identification or another acceptable ID, such as a passport, at TSA security checkpoints. Noncitizens illegally present in the U.S. who are voluntarily self-deporting on international flights will not be denied boarding under this requirement.

Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.

“Secretary Noem and the Trump administration are enforcing the 2005 REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, as directed by Congress and the American people,” said Adam Stahl, TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator. “The Real ID requirement bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists. TSA will implement REAL ID effectively and efficiently, continuing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while also working to minimize operational disruptions at airports.”

Currently, 81 percent of travelers at TSA checkpoints present an acceptable identification including a state-issued REAL ID. TSA expects the number of passengers obtaining REAL IDs to steadily increase and will continue with additional screening measures for those without a REAL ID until it is no longer considered a security vulnerability.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Au10tix, Veridos, Secunet name new CEOs

Au10tix has appointed Yair Tal as its new CEO.  He succeeds former CEO Dan Yerushalmi, who is stepping down for…

 

LAFC teams up with Wicket to offer facial authentication for ticketing, concessions

Wicket continues to excel in the biometric ticketing space, with the announcement of a partnership with LAFC to bring what…

 

Thales helping Iraq build biometric data center, integrate ID and forensic systems

A new data center is under construction in Iraq, in partnership with Thales, to integrate data from the country’s national…

 

Insiders reveal how to fight sophisticated payment fraud with biometrics

Biometrics play a pivotal role in securing online payments from sophisticated fraud attacks which are increasingly carried out with AI…

 

Texas’ expanding AI surveillance state outpaces legislative oversight

In recent years, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has quietly constructed a powerful and far-reaching surveillance network that…

 

Next Biometrics: quarterlies, annuals, regulatory

April 15, 2025 – Next Biometrics more than doubled its revenues in fiscal 2024, amid a series of expansions of its…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events