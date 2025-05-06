Kazakhstan adds online application pilot to ID document reforms

Kazakhstan has announced a pilot that will speed up identity card and passport issuance by allowing citizens to apply for them online.

The project will launch on March 31st, 2026, allowing Kazakhstanis to apply for a new ID through the e-government portal eGov.kz website and mobile app, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry announced. The project is developed within the framework of the Law on Public Services, according to its notice.

The Central Asian country has also made other changes related to obtaining identity documents.

Later this year, citizens will have the opportunity to obtain birth certificates and other official documents through mail with the help of Kaspi Bank, media outlet Kursiv reports.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced in March that it is developing digital solutions for issuing individual identification numbers (IINs) to foreign citizens. The unique 12-digit code is required for receiving digital public services, obtaining bank accounts, using biometric identification and automatic border control.

“It should be noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is completing the development of a digital solution for issuing IIN using biometric identification and automatic verification of the authenticity of documents and the fact of crossing the state border. This will eliminate intermediaries and minimize the human factor,” the agency says.

The move comes after authorities found that IINs were being issued to foreign citizens illegally, including based on forged documents. Demand for Kazakhstan’s IIN has risen due to financial sanctions on Russian banks, with Russian citizens flocking to the country to open bank accounts and access international payments.

Kazakh authorities have pledged to tighten the requirements for foreigners to obtain IINs and ID cards, according to news outlet Fakti. In the meantime, foreign visitors entering the country will be offered access to online platform SafeTravel.kz, containing a list of useful apps, essential information and recommendations for a safe stay.

Aside from these changes, Kazakhstan is also considering amendments to the rules for registration certificates and electronic digital signatures issued by the state. Public discussion on the ID document amendments is open until May 21st.

