FB pixel

Kazakhstan adds online application pilot to ID document reforms

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Kazakhstan adds online application pilot to ID document reforms
 

Kazakhstan has announced a pilot that will speed up identity card and passport issuance by allowing citizens to apply for them online.

The project will launch on March 31st, 2026, allowing Kazakhstanis to apply for a new ID through the e-government portal eGov.kz website and mobile app, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry announced. The project is developed within the framework of the Law on Public Services, according to its notice.

The Central Asian country has also made other changes related to obtaining identity documents.

Later this year, citizens will have the opportunity to obtain birth certificates and other official documents through mail with the help of Kaspi Bank, media outlet Kursiv reports.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced in March that it is developing digital solutions for issuing individual identification numbers (IINs) to foreign citizens. The unique 12-digit code is required for receiving digital public services, obtaining bank accounts, using biometric identification and automatic border control.

“It should be noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is completing the development of a digital solution for issuing IIN using biometric identification and automatic verification of the authenticity of documents and the fact of crossing the state border. This will eliminate intermediaries and minimize the human factor,” the agency says.

The move comes after authorities found that IINs were being issued to foreign citizens illegally, including based on forged documents. Demand for Kazakhstan’s IIN has risen due to financial sanctions on Russian banks, with Russian citizens flocking to the country to open bank accounts and access international payments.

Kazakh authorities have pledged to tighten the requirements for foreigners to obtain IINs and ID cards, according to news outlet Fakti. In the meantime, foreign visitors entering the country will be offered access to online platform SafeTravel.kz, containing a list of useful apps, essential information and recommendations for a safe stay.

Aside from these changes, Kazakhstan is also considering amendments to the rules for registration certificates and electronic digital signatures issued by the state.  Public discussion on the ID document amendments is open until May 21st.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US Patent Office joins federal trend in outsourcing digital identity verification

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has formally integrated ID.me as a digital identity verification provider for users accessing…

 

Greece launches children’s digital wallet for online age assurance

Greece has launched its digital wallet for children to use when accessing age-restricted online platforms or content. The new Kids…

 

U.S. Veterans Administration launches biometric access pilot

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is advancing a landmark initiative to explore the deployment of biometric authentication for…

 

Opinion: Vendors must disclose responsible uses of biometric data

How should biometric vendors treat the biometric data they collect? John E. Bredehoft looks at the organizations that control and…

 

South Korea data regulator funds deepfake detection, investigates DeepSeek

South Korea is deepening investment in deepfake detection, and also looking into one of the potential sources of misleading and…

 

Ethiopia digital transformation efforts progress as country readies for ID4Africa 2025

Ethiopia’s digital ID and broader digital transformation efforts are on a good footing thanks in part to the establishment of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events