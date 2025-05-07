Nigeria unveils platform to streamline national ID authentication, verification

A new secure platform for the verification and authentication of Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN) has been unveiled.

In a statement, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said the launch of the NIN Authentication app (NINAuth) had been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in furtherance of his vision to enhance the national digital ID management infrastructure of the country. It added that the move also underscores the NIMC’s efforts in offering Nigerians a more pleasant digital ID management experience.

Following the approval of the app launch, the ID authority said the president also directed its use for access to several public sector services from government entities.

The statement, issued on May 6 and signed by the NIMC’s head of corporate communications, Dr Kayode Adegoke, describes the platform as “a cutting-edge suite of services that include web, API and mobile verification designed to enhance data security, protect privacy, and simplify access to government services.”

The application can be downloaded from Google Play and App Store.

With it, Nigerians and other users of the NIN will be able to undergo verification or authentication for services such as immigration applications and passport processing, application for driver’s licenses and other regulatory processes, SIM card registration, the filing of taxes and other financial transactions, as well as for government social protection programs across ministries, departments and agencies, among others.

“The NIMC NINAuth application is the oﬃcial service for integration with the Commission’s backend infrastructure. It Introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information,” the NIMC said.

“By requiring explicit consent before data is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verifications, the platform fosters trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management.”

The new platform, the NIMC says, comes with a number of benefits which include seamless access to services, increased user control over personal data, as well as enhanced security which ensures unauthorized access to such data.

The NIMC adds that the app “provides a secure, scalable, and interoperable interface for identity verification through API integration,” which is designed to facilitate real-time authentication of NIN records in a way that promotes eﬀective service delivery, database harmonization, and compliance with the country’s national ID policy.

Last month, the NIMC said it added one million digital IDs to its database in the month of March, taking the total number of NINs issued to over 118 million. The country has a target to reach 180 million digital IDs by December 31 next year.

