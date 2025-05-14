FB pixel

Oops! UK government says sorry for the mix-up with wallet announcement

In key meeting with digital ID stakeholders, Peter Kyle appears to walk back plan
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Oops! UK government says sorry for the mix-up with wallet announcement
 

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle has reportedly apologized to the biometrics and digital identity industry for the “unintended impact” of the government’s wallet and digital driving licence (DDL) announcement.

The apology comes with a walkback on use cases, and an apparent requirement that government-issued digital ID will have to be hosted by a digital identity verification service certified under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

In an email sent to Biometric Update, Age Verification Providers Association (AVPA) Executive Director Iain Corby, who attended a much-anticipated meeting between digital ID trade groups and government representatives, says Kyle remains “unapologetic that government would issue credentials such as a DDL, which he argues (reasonably) the public expects.”

“He did say government has no interest in how the private sector consumes and integrates with those credentials.”

Corby says it appears that users will have to access a government credential via a digital verification service. “So a DDL becomes a source document for a trust framework digital ID, not used directly at the till at Sainsbury’s, for example.”

Corby calls it “a considerable concession” that seems to veer away from the original Gov.uk digital ID vision, which promised that UK imbibers would be able to use their government-issued mobile driver’s licenses directly to buy alcohol at licensed establishments by Christmas 2025.

He also notes “a lot of talk of orchestration providers’ role in the trust framework.”

The Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP) has been working with AVPA on this file. In a social media post, ADVP chair David Crack notes that, seven months out from the festive season, retailers and local authorities remain poorly prepared and unmotivated: “there is no commercial model or clear regulatory drivers to encourage retailers to adopt the technology.”

This is a developing story… 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU seeks feedback on age assurance, child protection under DSA

The EU has issued an official call for feedback for guidelines on protecting minors online under the Digital Services Act…

 

Kenyan MPs want proof of biometric data deletion claim by World

Some members of Kenya’s National Assembly expect to get concrete proof from the government about full compliance with a court…

 

5 key components of deepfake threat mitigation: Reality Defender

When deepfakes attack, who you gonna call? This is the fundamental question posed in a new blog from Reality Defender…

 

US selfie biometrics test RIVR running, chance to dive in for track 2 coming soon

The due date for applications to the second track of the Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) from the U.S. Department…

 

FaceAge biometric tool assesses how old you look, considers your chances of survival

New research published in medical journal The Lancet aims to develop and validate “a deep learning system to estimate biological…

 

EIC 2025: EUDI Wallet has a data oversharing problem

Many of us are guilty of skimming through privacy policies and accepting browser cookies without putting in the effort to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events