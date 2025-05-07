FB pixel

Pakistan updates digital ID system under new biometric policy framework

| Ghulam Shabir Arain
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
Pakistan updates digital ID system under new biometric policy framework
 

Pakistan is updating its national identity and biometric registration ecosystem through gradually implementing the National Registration and Biometric Policy (NR&BP) Framework. While the full policy is still being developed, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started implementing key components, such as launching a mobile app for registering births, deaths, and changes in marital status through smartphones; upgrading chipless CNICs with new digital features; and establishing one-window service counters. These efforts demonstrate NADRA’s dedication to developing a user-friendly and inclusive safe digital governance system.

Policy implementation and stockholders’ engagement

According to a press release issued by NADRA, the second meeting of the Implementation Committee for the NR&BP Framework, held at NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad under the supervision of Chairman NADRA, Lt. Gen. Retd. Muhammad Munir Afsar, to look into the progress on early implementation measures, was evaluated. The NADRA Chairman highlighted the progress made thus far in addressing deficiencies in the existing biometric registration ecosystem during his inaugural statement. He noted that the NR&BP Framework aims to create a single, safe, and efficient registration system by integrating NADRA’s infrastructure with other government agencies, including the Provincial Civil Registration Management System (CRMS).

Senior officials from important federal ministries, provincial departments, regulatory agencies, and municipal governments attended the session. The subcommittee, led by the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), provided an update on the National Biometric Policy’s draft, which is now undergoing stakeholder consultation. The meeting highlighted the importance of interagency coordination in maintaining a consistent and safe national biometric registration system at all administrative levels.

CRMS mobile app rollout and pilot phase in Punjab

As part of its digital transformation efforts, NADRA launched the CRMS Mobile App, which allows citizens to register births, deaths, and marital status changes using their smartphones without leaving their homes. The app promises to make registration easier, eliminate exhausting waits, and improve record accuracy. Initially, the app will be piloted in Punjab province, where biometric verification systems are also being installed in all Union Councils to support walk-in registrations. This initiative is expected to significantly improve service delivery, enhance citizen convenience, and contribute to the development of a more accurate and integrated national civil registration database. Express News reported.

One window identity counters and service integration

As discussed in the meeting of NR&BP to improve public service delivery, NADRA is installing One Window Counters in all Islamabad Union Councils. These counters aim to provide integrated services such as ID registration, verification, and updates all under a single roof. The initiative aims to minimize bureaucratic barriers, improve efficiency, and give citizens a more accessible and convenient registration experience.

Upgraded chipless CNIC features

Propakistani reports that NADRA has introduced an updated version of the non-chip Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), which includes bilingual information in English and Urdu to ensure consistency with passports and official records. The new card has a QR code that connects to the Pak ID smartphone app, permitting users to access their digital identities. Special symbols represent organ donor status and disability, both of which have lifetime validity. The revised card, which is intended to be affordable and inclusive, costs 400 rupees (approximately US$1.42) (regular, 31 days), Rs1,150 ($4.09) (urgent, 15 days), and Rs2,150 ($7.64) (executive, 9 days). First-time applicants over the age of 18 can apply for free in the normal category, supporting customers’ greater access to identity services throughout the country.

NADRA’s broader impact and future outlook

NADRA’s ongoing projects, which range from mobile registration apps to upgraded CNICs, are key steps toward establishing a unified, secure national database and strengthening digital governance in Pakistan. These measures are consistent with the government’s overall goals of digitizing services, improving public access, and strengthening national security. As the National Biometric Policy approaches completion, stakeholders anticipate a systematic, countrywide execution of the NR&BP Framework, setting the groundwork for a more inclusive and modern digital identity ecosystem across the country.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Trident3 taps Aware to bring faster IDV to digital wallet users

Aware and Trident3 are engaging in a strategic biometrics partnership to bring faster and safer identity verification to digital wallet…

 

Suprema BioStar Air shifts biometric access control to the network edge

Suprema has introduced the latest entry in its well-known BioStar line of biometric scanners for access control and human resource…

 

Sumsub’s biometric liveness detection passes iBeta Level 2 compliance test

Sumsub’s liveness detection software has passed iBeta Level 2 testing. At the same time, the UK-based identity verification platform has…

 

Biometrics investment targets pain points at airports with self-service options: SITA

According to the latest North American Air Transport IT Insights report from SITA, cybersecurity and algorithmic tech “dominate the IT…

 

Independent analysis shows robust security of FaceTec’s biometric UR Codes

FaceTec’s UR Code protocol, which provides digitally-signed biometric barcodes, has aced a cybersecurity assessment from independent evaluator Praetorian Security Inc….

 

India helps Angola with DPI, digital ID as part of $200M credit line

Angola is getting $200 million in credit from India as the African country looks to implement digital public infrastructure. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS