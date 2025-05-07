Pakistan updates digital ID system under new biometric policy framework

Pakistan is updating its national identity and biometric registration ecosystem through gradually implementing the National Registration and Biometric Policy (NR&BP) Framework. While the full policy is still being developed, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started implementing key components, such as launching a mobile app for registering births, deaths, and changes in marital status through smartphones; upgrading chipless CNICs with new digital features; and establishing one-window service counters. These efforts demonstrate NADRA’s dedication to developing a user-friendly and inclusive safe digital governance system.

Policy implementation and stockholders’ engagement

According to a press release issued by NADRA, the second meeting of the Implementation Committee for the NR&BP Framework, held at NADRA Headquarters in Islamabad under the supervision of Chairman NADRA, Lt. Gen. Retd. Muhammad Munir Afsar, to look into the progress on early implementation measures, was evaluated. The NADRA Chairman highlighted the progress made thus far in addressing deficiencies in the existing biometric registration ecosystem during his inaugural statement. He noted that the NR&BP Framework aims to create a single, safe, and efficient registration system by integrating NADRA’s infrastructure with other government agencies, including the Provincial Civil Registration Management System (CRMS).

Senior officials from important federal ministries, provincial departments, regulatory agencies, and municipal governments attended the session. The subcommittee, led by the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), provided an update on the National Biometric Policy’s draft, which is now undergoing stakeholder consultation. The meeting highlighted the importance of interagency coordination in maintaining a consistent and safe national biometric registration system at all administrative levels.

CRMS mobile app rollout and pilot phase in Punjab

As part of its digital transformation efforts, NADRA launched the CRMS Mobile App, which allows citizens to register births, deaths, and marital status changes using their smartphones without leaving their homes. The app promises to make registration easier, eliminate exhausting waits, and improve record accuracy. Initially, the app will be piloted in Punjab province, where biometric verification systems are also being installed in all Union Councils to support walk-in registrations. This initiative is expected to significantly improve service delivery, enhance citizen convenience, and contribute to the development of a more accurate and integrated national civil registration database. Express News reported.

One window identity counters and service integration

As discussed in the meeting of NR&BP to improve public service delivery, NADRA is installing One Window Counters in all Islamabad Union Councils. These counters aim to provide integrated services such as ID registration, verification, and updates all under a single roof. The initiative aims to minimize bureaucratic barriers, improve efficiency, and give citizens a more accessible and convenient registration experience.

Upgraded chipless CNIC features

Propakistani reports that NADRA has introduced an updated version of the non-chip Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), which includes bilingual information in English and Urdu to ensure consistency with passports and official records. The new card has a QR code that connects to the Pak ID smartphone app, permitting users to access their digital identities. Special symbols represent organ donor status and disability, both of which have lifetime validity. The revised card, which is intended to be affordable and inclusive, costs 400 rupees (approximately US$1.42) (regular, 31 days), Rs1,150 ($4.09) (urgent, 15 days), and Rs2,150 ($7.64) (executive, 9 days). First-time applicants over the age of 18 can apply for free in the normal category, supporting customers’ greater access to identity services throughout the country.

NADRA’s broader impact and future outlook

NADRA’s ongoing projects, which range from mobile registration apps to upgraded CNICs, are key steps toward establishing a unified, secure national database and strengthening digital governance in Pakistan. These measures are consistent with the government’s overall goals of digitizing services, improving public access, and strengthening national security. As the National Biometric Policy approaches completion, stakeholders anticipate a systematic, countrywide execution of the NR&BP Framework, setting the groundwork for a more inclusive and modern digital identity ecosystem across the country.

