Raonsecure’s decentralized digital ID reach expands in Japan, reaches new markets

| Lu-Hai Liang
Raonsecure’s biometric authentication service TouchEn OnePass for financial services, fintechs and educational institutions in Japan has surpassed 7 million monthly active users.

CEO Lee Soon-hyung says the company plans to expand its market reach into more Asian countries and North America, ChosunBiz reports.

And Raonsecure is also branching out in its home market of South Korea, signing a memorandum of understanding with pet tech provider Uyeon Company to issue and verify digital IDs for pets. The partners’ intention is to build a system for issuing and verifying digital ID cards to pets based on Raonsecure’s blockchain-based OmniOne digital ID, according to another report by ChosunBiz. The OmniOne Badge service will be used to issue badges to pets.

Uyeon offers a Dr. Clooney platform for pet owners to register and authenticate their pet’s identity. It can be used for pet-related services in the financial sector, public sector and healthcare.

“Through the agreement with Uyeon Company, we have expanded the application range of blockchain-based digital ID technology from people to include the identity verification of animals,” says Park Jong-moon, head of Raonsecure’s service business division. “We will continue to expand the digital ID-based ecosystem and lead innovations in certification and credentialing throughout society.”

South Koreans are also increasingly interested in decentralized digital ID since the disastrous SK Telecom hack, which forced businesses to stop allowing self-certification services from mobile phones on the telecom’s network, TechM reports. The article notes Raonsecure and Parrameta as Korean leaders in the field.

Partnership opens ME market

Raonsecure also inked an agreement with Qatar-based conglomerate Al Fardan Corporation to bring next-generation digital identity to the Middle East at the World IT Show 2025 in Seoul.

The partnership brings the South Korean company’s mobile-based decentralized digital ID and biometric authentication services for zero-trust security frameworks to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, according to a joint announcement.

“Our collaboration with Al Fardan Corporation is a launchpad for a smarter, safer Middle East,” says Raonsecure Director of Global Business Sean SangYoup Lee. “Together, we’re enabling organizations to rethink digital trust and build secure, user-centric ecosystems.”

