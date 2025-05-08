FB pixel

Somalia unveils DPI tools for biometric verification, ID issuance and service access

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Somalia unveils DPI tools for biometric verification, ID issuance and service access
 

Three foundational digital public infrastructure systems have been introduced by Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and federal government to operationalize the country’s biometric and digital ID systems.

The three pillars of DPI unveiled are the HUBIYE identity verification platform, the CDS (Certificate Delivery System) and the eAqoonsi app, which provides a mobile device-based digital ID for access to online and offline services.

HUBIYE uses email and SMS OTPs to collect consent from individuals for their ID to be verified. The name “HUBIYE” is derived from the Somali word “hubin,” which translates roughly as “to check or verify.”

NIRAs national ID records include fingerprint and face biometrics, which are used to issue a National Identification Number (NIN).

A LinkedIn post by IBS Bank Head of Mobile Money Mohamed Bashir O. states that HUBIYE will eventually be used by financial institutions for biometric identity verification as part of KYC processes. Government and private sector service providers were directed by Somalia’s PM to begin integrating the national biometric ID card for customer verification and authentication in April.

The digital ID provided through the eAqoonsi app is legally equivalent to the national ID card.

“This launch marks a significant step in Somalia’s journey toward inclusive digital governance and modernized service delivery,” says NIRA Director General Abdiwali Ali Abdulle (Timacadde). “The systems — entirely developed by Somali engineers at NIRA — reflect strong national ownership and growing technical capacity.”

The development of the infrastructure, technical and institutional capacity for NIRA to implement the DPI systems was supported by the World Bank’s $75 million Scaled-UP project. A project paper on Scaled-UP specifies that its deliverables include biometric deduplication capabilities, secure data storage and management, credential issuance, a grievance redress system and reliable authentication and ID verification for both financial service providers and social assistance programs.

The DPI tools were launched Wednesday at an event in Mogadishu attended by officials from the government, central bank and the Somali Bankers Association.

Second Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia H.E. Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi hailed the launch as a milestone in the country’s digital transformation, saying, “These systems will unlock secure, equitable access to services for all Somalis.”

“Digital identity is not a privilege—it is a constitutional right and the foundation of trust between citizens and the state,” says Somalia Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation H.E. Ali Yusuf Ali (Ali Hosh).

Somalia’s government also announced a phased expansion of its digital ID registration campaign across the country and to the Somalian diaspora.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

While AI arms fraudsters, transparent AI stops them

By Armen Najarian, CMO of Sift Generative AI has become a defining force in today’s tech landscape, making everything from…

 

Ofcom poised to enforce kids codes as government sorts out Gov.uk Wallet muddle

A recent meeting of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee saw Dame Melanie Dawes, head of UK regulator Ofcom, field…

 

Age assurance from Big Tech potential non-factor in Australian trial

The Age Assurance Technology Trial has released the minutes from its stakeholder advisory board meeting. The document provides an update…

 

Age assurance laws in EU prompt flurry of objections from rights groups

The EU’s latest tiny wallet accessory is scandalizing the continent’s digital activists. A review from European Digital Rights (EDRi) says…

 

Startup ZipID modernizes secure Form I-9 compliance with automated ID verification

ZipID, Inc. is a new digital identity verification and compliance company whose goal is to transform how employers and HR…

 

Fintech iCard integrates Regula biometrics to serve 30-plus countries

European e-money platform iCard has upgraded its customer checks with Regula’s biometric and document verification technologies. iCard has moved to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS