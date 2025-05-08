FB pixel

Toppen Edge, Partisia partner on decentralized digital ID with MPC, blockchain

Partners plan alignment with EU and Japanese privacy standards
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Toppan Edge is planning to build privacy protections into the digital identities it issues through multi-party computation (MPC) and blockchain. To this end, the company has partnered with Denmark-based Partisia and will integrate its decentralized digital identity technology.

Partisia’s decentralized identity technology and advanced cryptography will enable individuals with digital IDs from Japan-based Toppan Edge to securely control their private data, according to the joint announcement. The partners will explore how to scale blockchain globally to support a data economy with strong security and user control.

Toppan Edge is contributing expertise in access control and hardware, while Partisia is providing its decentralized digital identity solution and its platform for utilizing private data.

The partners say their collaboration aligns with Japan’s vision for a trusted digital framework, as set out in its “The Trusted Web” initiative, but also strengthens regional ties with eIDAS compatibility.

“By combining Toppan Edge’s expertise in access control with Partisia’s privacy-enhancing technologies, this partnership will set a new market standard and usher in an era of innovation,” says Mark Medum Bundgaard, CPO at Partisia.

The partnership is also intended to merge human and non-human identities through digital identity wallets, which Toppan Edge and Partisia say could have major implications for digital interactions and data privacy.

Partisia CEO and Partisia Blockchain Co-founder Kurt Nielsen says the companies “are creating the foundation that will drive a new data economy, where private data can be utilized without compromising confidentiality, integrity, or availability.”

The partners will also explore Web3 technologies for the IoT and self-sovereign identity (SSI).

“Japan is embracing blockchain technology to develop decentralized solutions for secure, verifiable identities,” said Masatoshi Oka, Senior General Manager, IT Innovation Division, at Toppan Edge. “By combining this with our identity solution, we’re making sure that privacy is never compromised, whether on the holder, issuer, or verifier side.”

