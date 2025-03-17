Precise, Veridas, Toppan Edge and Solity expand biometric access control options

The options for biometric physical access control deployments are expanding in a couple of different ways. On the software side, Precise is launching software for on-premise networks and Veridas has partnered for biometric pre-validation. A new portable gate delivers Toppan face biometrics in challenging conditions and Solity has built a biometric lock that integrates with smart home systems.

Precise goes beyond cloud with new on-premises functionality

Precise Biometrics is expanding its biometric physical access product line to include a “fully on-premises solution,” according to a release from the Swedish firm. The new on-premises biometric offering complements its existing hybrid cloud-based biometric access control product for commercial buildings and high-security environments.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, says that with today’s security climate and the rapid advancement of AI fueling cyber threats, “the demand for robust physical security solutions is greater than ever.”

“We are proud to expand our biometric access portfolio with a fully on-premises offering, ensuring that organizations in high-security sectors can deploy our technology with the highest level of control – meeting their strict security and compliance requirements without compromise.”

The company says the system, which supports both facial recognition and palm authentication, enables organizations with stringent security requirements for physical access to deploy the solution on restricted networks, “ensuring complete control over their security infrastructure”.

Use cases include deployments in government agencies, critical infrastructure facilities and defense organizations.

Precise Biometrics has seen a trend of continued growth for the past several quarters.

Veridas enables biometric pre-validation for RightCrowd

Biometric facial authentication company Veridas has partnered with RightCrowd, a New York physical identity and access management (PIAM) firm, to deliver what a release calls “a seamless, secure, and efficient solution for workforce and visitor access.”

The integration enables organizations to implement pre-validated, secure access for employees, contractors, and visitors, eliminating friction and strengthening compliance. Pre-validation enables individuals to verify their identity using a government-issued ID, authenticate their identity through face biometrics and enroll securely with a biometric facial vector, without storing images. Upon arrival, access is granted instantly via facial authentication or a QR code.

Veridas USA General Manager Kevin Vreeland says the company, which is headquartered in Spain, is committed to “delivering the most advanced and reliable identity verification solutions” and that “by integrating with RightCrowd, we are reinforcing our mission to create a seamless, secure, and frictionless access experience that protects both businesses and individuals.”

CloakOne Gate puts Toppan Edge facial recognition in a cube

Tokyo-headquartered companies V-cube, Telecube, and Toppan Edge have launched a portable all-weather facial recognition system. A release says the CloakOne Gate product uses Toppan Edge’s face biometrics for access control at outdoor service gates, construction sites and other outdoor and semi-covered spaces at factories and plants.

Noting that some facial recognition systems struggle in adverse conditions, the firms have developed a private, mobile biometric booth equipped to enable stable and reliable facial recognition-based access control in outdoor environments. Per the release, “the booth can be installed outdoors, allowing facial recognition regardless of sunlight, weather, or time of day.”

“By utilizing a non-electric lock door on the entry side and an electric lock door on the exit side, the private booth creates a distinction between an open area, where people can freely enter and exit, and a secure area, accessible only after successful facial recognition.”

Base price for a CloakOne Gate booth is 3 million yen (US$20,100). And yes, it looks a bit like a port-a-potty.

Solity puts facial recognition into smart lock gate that makes house come alive

Korean smart lock manufacturer Solity has introduced a push-pull locking mechanism for gates equipped with 3D facial recognition and AI deep learning. A press release from Solity calls the G1 gate lock system “the first of its kind in the world.”

The facial recognition system leverages a 3D lens and AI deep learning technology to deliver fast, accurate authentication, so homeowners can unlock their doors without physical keys or tapping in a PIN code. Per the release, the machine learning component continuously improves recognition accuracy over time, adapting to different lighting conditions, angles and facial changes.

The system is compatible with Matter, “the latest industry-unifying smart home standard,” for seamless connectivity across Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and other smart home platforms. In the words of Jay Park, sales manager at Solity, “imagine coming home and your entire house comes to life when you simply unlock your door.”

