Veridas teases major facial access deployment at major American stadium

Firm has facilitated over 50 million face access transactions in 2024
| Joel R. McConvey
Spain’s Veridas is expanding in Europe and beyond, with movements in the biometric access control space and voice biometrics. Recent LinkedIn posts from the company note that it provided access control for the recent SportsPro AI event at London Stadium using its Veridas Flow facial access system, and tease a deployment of 300 units of Flow at “one of the largest football stadiums in America.”

Veridas CDO Eduardo Azanza says the stadium “will be the world’s first venue to feature a complete facial access solution, transforming the fan experience forever.” (He does not specify if the football in question is American or European football.)

Veridas says its Flow technology can process 60 facial access entries per minute and has facilitated over 50 million access transactions in 2024 alone. Its current European expansion has seen the appointments of Marco Gouw and Arianna Valente to focus on its customers in the BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and Italian markets.

In a release, Azanza says the company’s expansion “reaches new heights” in its “mission to redefine digital identity and build unshakable trust in the digital world. Our track record is clear – we’re not just participating in the future of digital identity; we’re leading it across Europe.”

Veridas is also looking to solidify its position in voice biometrics with the Veridas Echo product, noting that “major players” who “treat identity as a side gig” are exiting the space. Per a release, Veridas Echo is “a voice authentication system designed for quick, multi-channel integration across various platforms, including call centers, IVRs, mobile apps, virtual assistants, and social media apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram.”

This year it also rolled out its Voice Shield voice fraud prevention tool, with the support of Scaled Ventures.

