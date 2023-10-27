Safety comes first, but Veridas sees huge potential for biometrics in fan experience

By now the case for facial biometrics to identify security risks at large sporting events is familiar. But biometric IDV offers opportunities in fan engagement and experience that are ultimately much broader than restrictive or preventative use cases. Smart stadiums and arenas around the world are finding ways to elevate the fan experience by deploying systems that transform fan journeys, simplify purchases and access, enhance safety and satisfaction, and generate additional revenue in the process.

Veridas and Biometric Update will explore these examples and others in an upcoming webinar, Elevate fan engagement: Adapting to today's entertainment landscape

Of course, a core piece of fan experience is safety – and the argument for facial recognition as a security measure gets stronger every time a hooligan jumps onto the soccer pitch and lobs a bucket of sand at the goalkeeper’s head, as was the case during a recent ado at AAMI Park, home of the Melbourne Victory. Perth Now reports that the December 2022 incident, after which three dozen people were charged for storming the pitch following a derby game, prompted the stadium to implement facial recognition for its 2023/24 season, to detect banned individuals and previously identified security risks.

