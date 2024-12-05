Veridas face biometrics coming to 85,000-seat Mâs Monumental in Argentina

Biometric technology from Veridas is being deployed at the largest football stadium in South America.

A release says the FaceID system, a collaboration with RiverID, will enable fans entering El Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina to make use of facial ticketing technology for fast, secure entry. With a capacity of 85,000, Mâs Monumental – home to the River Plate football club – is the largest stadium in the world to adopt face biometrics for ticketing.

As per usual, fans pre-register biometrics via their mobile device by uploading a selfie and an ID document. Face biometrics on record are then matched with fans’ faces on game day as they enter the stadium. They will be able to do so at one of 300 FaceID terminals set to be installed at the stadium starting in December.

Speed and efficiency are key goals: Veridas says it takes as little as ten seconds to enroll, and that the system “recognizes fans in less than a second, enabling over 60 people to enter per minute.” Security is also paramount, as the system can be used to combat fraud, impersonation, and unauthorized entry.

Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas, says “it is an honor that a club as historic and prestigious as River Plate has chosen Veridas technology.” Veridas, he says, has developed a “robust, efficient, private, and secure solution designed to deliver the best possible experience for fans. We are confident this collaboration will set a new standard for experiencing football in Argentina and beyond.”

Veridas makes its IDV available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Veridas’ identity verification platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, increasing access to its biometric products for businesses of every size. The company says any organization, anywhere in the world, can quickly integrate its identity verification tools to protect against the rising tide of identity theft and fraud.

Availability on Google Marketplace also allows Veridas to expand its cloud capabilities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Dai Vu, managing director, marketplace & ISV GTM programs at Google Cloud, says “Veridas can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Azanza says the firm offers “a comprehensive solution that protects more than 300 clients in 25 countries against advanced fraud, including injection attacks and deepfakes.” As of 2024, Veridas has completed over 100 million identity verifications.

Veridas wallet for Navarra prioritizes inclusion

While it manages new partnerships in events and access management, Veridas also has an eye on the so-called wallet wars. The company has supported the launch of a digital identity wallet for the government of Navarra, an autonomous community in northern Spain, which aims to increase equitable access to government services.

A post on LinkedIn describes how the wallet was developed in consultation with real users, “including those with disabilities and those unfamiliar with digital tools,” in order to ensure that the tech was intuitive, user-friendly and centered on digital inclusion.

“This initiative has created a model for other governments to follow,” says the post. “It’s not just about making services digital – it’s about ensuring that digital services work for everyone.”

