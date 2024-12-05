FB pixel

Veridas face biometrics coming to 85,000-seat Mâs Monumental in Argentina

Buenos Aires venue is largest stadium in the world to adopt face ticketing system
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Industry Analysis
Veridas face biometrics coming to 85,000-seat Mâs Monumental in Argentina
 

Biometric technology from Veridas is being deployed at the largest football stadium in South America.

A release says the FaceID system, a collaboration with RiverID, will enable fans entering El Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina to make use of facial ticketing technology for fast, secure entry. With a capacity of 85,000, Mâs Monumental – home to the River Plate football club – is the largest stadium in the world to adopt face biometrics for ticketing.

As per usual, fans pre-register biometrics via their mobile device by uploading a selfie and an ID document. Face biometrics on record are then matched with fans’ faces on game day as they enter the stadium. They will be able to do so at one of 300 FaceID terminals set to be installed at the stadium starting in December.

Speed and efficiency are key goals: Veridas says it takes as little as ten seconds to enroll, and that the system “recognizes fans in less than a second, enabling over 60 people to enter per minute.” Security is also paramount, as the system can be used to combat fraud, impersonation, and unauthorized entry.

Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas, says “it is an honor that a club as historic and prestigious as River Plate has chosen Veridas technology.” Veridas, he says, has developed a “robust, efficient, private, and secure solution designed to deliver the best possible experience for fans. We are confident this collaboration will set a new standard for experiencing football in Argentina and beyond.”

Veridas makes its IDV available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Veridas’ identity verification platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, increasing access to its biometric products for businesses of every size. The company says any organization, anywhere in the world, can quickly integrate its identity verification tools to protect against the rising tide of identity theft and fraud.

Availability on Google Marketplace also allows Veridas to expand its cloud capabilities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. Dai Vu, managing director, marketplace & ISV GTM programs at Google Cloud, says “Veridas can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Azanza says the firm offers “a comprehensive solution that protects more than 300 clients in 25 countries against advanced fraud, including injection attacks and deepfakes.” As of 2024, Veridas has completed over 100 million identity verifications.

Veridas wallet for Navarra prioritizes inclusion

While it manages new partnerships in events and access management, Veridas also has an eye on the so-called wallet wars. The company has supported the launch of a digital identity wallet for the government of Navarra, an autonomous community in northern Spain, which aims to increase equitable access to government services.

A post on LinkedIn describes how the wallet was developed in consultation with real users, “including those with disabilities and those unfamiliar with digital tools,” in order to ensure that the tech was intuitive, user-friendly and centered on digital inclusion.

“This initiative has created a model for other governments to follow,” says the post. “It’s not just about making services digital – it’s about ensuring that digital services work for everyone.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital wallet strategies are pitting payments against identity

Digital identity wallets are here – and so, some say, are the wallet wars, as leading tech firms jockey to…

 

Financial services need digital identity stitched together, investors take note

Investments in biometrics and digital identity have slowed in the wake of an early-2020s hype cycle, but investors are still…

 

World ID keeps growing with passport credential option

World is continuing its planned expansion into new digital ID products with the pilot launch of its World ID Credentials…

 

DHS fears digital injection attacks, seeks solution to secure live video streams

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified the need for innovative software solutions to counter the growing threats…

 

DHS needs to better assess bias, privacy impact of AI surveillance

While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is developing policies and procedures to address bias risk from technologies that…

 

Mitek unveils multilayered GenAI fraud detection to stop PAD, injection attacks

Mitek Systems has launched what it calls the first multilayered solution to the growing challenge posed by generative AI for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events