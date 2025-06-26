Billions app launches for privacy-preserving ID verification with Privado liveness

Billions Network has introduced a new mobile app to upgrade traditional identity verification with greater user control and privacy protection. Billions is also working on a “Credentials Marketplace” to connect digital ID issuers and relying parties.

The app verifies user identities through NFC scans of biometric passports or national ID cards, biometric liveness checks and cryptographic proofs using Privado ID’s institutional KYC and infrastructure stack. Billions says it does not store any personal data.

Billions’ ID verification app was incubated in Polygon’s AggLayer Breakout Program, and can fend off the fake identities that can be created at scale with generative AI tools like ChatGPT, the announcement suggests.

The app includes a native incentive system in which users can earn “Power” for interactions like completed verifications and referring other users.

In the future, Billions plans to add a web wallet interface and a verifiable KYC credentialling service for institutional platforms. The company also plans to integrate the DeepTrust framework to give AI agents a unique on-chain identity associated with their controller.

“The Billions app is the most accessible and secure way for users to prove who they are — from anywhere in the world, entirely online, and on their terms,” says Evin McMullen, CEO and co-founder of Billions. “As AI continues to erode trust in traditional verification methods and digital interactions, this launch ensures people can safely and privately enjoy personalized digital experiences.”

Beyond app-based identity verification, Billions is introducing a framework for building reusable digital credentials that support zero-knowledge proofs and selective disclosure.

The “Credentials Marketplace” is intended to give users choice, and deliver rewards like airdrops and whitelists. Billions plans to improve the discoverability and utility of credentials while onboarding a partners to create a dynamic ecosystem for user-centric digital identities.

Billions teased its launch of what it called a token-based, non-biometric digital identity verification product to compete with World ID, Civic and others in the proof-of-personhood (PoP) earlier this year.

