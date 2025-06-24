ITL signs up French reseller for retail biometric age checks

France-based retail technology provider Bergens has been selected by Innovative Technology (ITL) as its authorized reseller in the region for age and identity verification solutions.

The partnership is centered on the MyCheckr Mini, which Bergens will sell directly to retailers. The compact device performs assisted age estimation based on the analysis of face biometrics, and provides an LED indicator with 360-degree visibility. ITL recommends the MyCheckr Mini for stand-alone installations not connected to a cash register.

Tobacco and vape products are not typically sold in French supermarkets, but instead in licensed tobacconists and “Buralistes,” explains Bergens owner Stephan Rosseneu.

“The onus is on tobacconists to prevent youth access to these age restricted products. MyCheckr Mini offers rapid age verification through facial analysis, ensuring compliance with laws that prohibit the sale of tobacco to those under 18,” Rosseneu says. “In addition to helping with legislation compliance we have also received positive feedback from tobacconists who say that since their stores have been equipped with MyCheckr Mini it has successfully deterred the number of young people presenting fake identity cards plus it helps end the sometimes uneasy argument between the shopkeeper and the customer when asking for ID. MyCheckr is great tool to help with age checks and it’s rewarding to see so many buralistes keen to implement the technology.”

ITL’s age assurance technology is already deployed at tobacco shops across France. The company also recently appointed Stephane Bourdin as business development manager for the region, and will work with Bergens to expand the adoption of ITLs biometrics.

“We have been working with Bergens for some time now and they have already established a strong foothold on our behalf,” says Thorsten Labusch, ITLs VP of sales & business development for retail. “They have successfully introduced our age estimation technology to many tobacconists throughout the region and are seeing some great results. The signing of this trading partner agreement is really just a formality and cements our already established business partnership.”

UK success highlighted and US market up next

Hollywood Bowl in Manchester provides a case study for how ITL’s technology supports regulatory compliance in entertainment venues. The facility combines all-ages areas like the ten-pin bowling lanes from which it takes its name with age-restricted areas; a licensed bar and gaming zones with gambling machines.

ITL’s ICU Lite was introduced for on-machine age verification by Hollywood Bowl, and its MyCheckr has been deployed for access control. In addition to improved staff support and customer experience, the case study shows how ITL’s technology can be utilized for smart advertising.

ITL is currently exhibiting its biometric age estimation and other technologies at the National Retail Federation’s NRF Protect 2025 in Texas.

