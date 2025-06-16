Streamlining airport passenger processing in Fiji and Sri Lanka

Aviation continues its digital transformation with new deals in Fiji and Sri Lanka, while airlines and technology companies continue innovating. And SITA reports a great year for luggage.

Fiji Airports is entering a partnership with Collins Aerospace that will modernize Nadi International Airport in a FJD$17.5m deal (USD$7.7m).

Collins Aerospace will modernize passenger processing and infrastructure at Nadi International Airport, Fiji’s main aviation gateway. The digital transformation of the airport will be delivered in two stages.

“Through this project, we are integrating cutting-edge technologies that will significantly enhance airport operations, streamline passenger journeys, and position Nadi International Airport for future growth,” said Mesake Nawari, CEO of Fiji Airports, at a formal agreement ceremony with Collins Aerospace global director of business development Steve Robinson.

Stage one of the digital transformation will see implementation of core airport systems, but stage two, set for 2028, is where the cutting edge comes into play. The year 2028 will see deployment of advanced biometric processing technologies, such as biometric-enabled self-bag drop units, and face biometric e-gates at boarding and immigration, among other technologies.

Passengers will benefit from faster check-in times via biometric kiosks and face recognition at e-gates for reduced wait times and improved security. “We’re proud to work alongside Fiji Airports to help deliver a seamless, data-driven, and passenger-centric experience,” Robinson said.

Fiji Airports has extended its existing SITA support contract to mitigate operational risks during the technology transition, it said, to ensure continuity and minimal disruption for travelers and airline partners.

Sri Lankan airport gets helping hand from IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is taking the lead in supporting Sri Lanka’s modernization efforts for its border management system.

The IOM will help implement an Automated Border Control (ABC) e-gate system at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The project includes deploying a four-lane e-gate system for arrivals and departures, aimed at improving passenger processing efficiency, enhancing security, and aligning with global travel standards.

Sri Lanka has not yet issued e-passports, but the new system will cater to foreign travelers using eMRTDs and Sri Lankans with machine-readable passports (MRTDs).

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DI&E), is being fast-tracked under the current Sri Lankan government following multiple delays since it was conceived in 2017.

A Japanese grant is financially supporting the installation of the new system. There might be challenges as a local publication reports current check-in and check-out processes at BIA are not compatible with modern e-gate infrastructure, which requires additional technological investment.

New iOS boarding pass features for Air Canada, Americans get digital ID

At its latest WWDC Apple introduced new features for its digital boarding pass which include live flight updates, indoor airport maps, baggage tracking, among others.

Air Canada will be one of the first airlines to support the new Apple Wallet features, alongside Delta, JetBlue, United, and others.

The Apple Wallet update will allow iPhone users to track flights in real time, share updates with their contacts, navigate terminals via Apple Maps, view airline services like seat upgrades and access Find My to track luggage all from the boarding pass.

The Live Activities widget will also be available in the next version of CarPlay, allowing flight updates to be trackable in real-time from the car if those are shared.

In the U.S. meanwhile, iPhone users will be able to add their U.S. passport to Apple Wallet for identity checks at select TSA checkpoints. There are other digital identity updates that came out of WWDC25.

SITA reports tech-led improvements for baggage

The year just gone was record breaking for air travel, with the highest ever recorded passenger numbers. 2024 saw a record 5.3 billion in global passenger numbers, yet as the volume soared SITA reports the rate of mishandled baggage continued to decline.

In the newly released SITA Baggage IT Insights 2025, the mishandling rate dropped to 6.3 bags per 1,000 passengers in 2024, down from 6.9 the previous year. This is a 67 percent improvement since 2007, SITA reports.

While this is a clear sign of industry progress, challenges remain according to SITA. In 2024, baggage mishandling still cost the industry an estimated $5 billion. “We’ve seen a radical shift with automation and the widespread use of real-time tracking,” says David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.

“Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app,” he continued. “It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey.”

In 2024, 42 percent of passengers had access to real-time baggage updates, up from 38 percent the previous year before. Nearly half of travelers say mobile tracking would boost their confidence in checking in a bag, and 38 percent value the addition of digital ID tags

Airlines have responded by prioritizing visibility across the baggage journey. Currently, 66 percent offer automated bag drop, and another 16 percent plan to by 2027. On the airport side, 65 percent plan to roll out biometric self-service bag drops by the same year.

