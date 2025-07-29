Battle intensifies over YouTube exemption for Australia’s social media ban

Australia’s ongoing legislative debate over age restrictions and age verification measures for social media has turned into a veritable slobberknocker, with legal threats and allegations flying. At issue is which platforms should be included in the so-called social media ban for under-16s, which requires social media platforms to check the ages of their users to ensure no one under 16 is creating an account.

An initial carve-out for YouTube on educational grounds has been revoked. YouTube says the government’s decision was influenced by legal threats from TikTok. YouTubers are converging on Parliament House to protest, and Google is flexing its legal resources as a threat. But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is standing firm, as Australia’s eSafety Commissioner says she has the data to back up the reversal.

Google to pursue legal action if YouTube inclusion stands

What do you do if you are a massive Silicon Valley company that disagrees with how laws in a particular democratic country are unfolding? You litigate, of course.

Google, which owns YouTube, is threatening to sue the government of Australia, claiming that Canberra should not be able to revoke an exemption for the video streaming service that was included in the original plan for the country’s age assurance laws covering social media. It claims it is not, in fact, a social media platform, but rather “a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content,” increasingly seen as the logical successor to broadcast and cable television.

In the meantime, the tech giant has issued statements condemning the decision and arguing for YouTube’s value as an educational tool. A post on Google’s Australia blog says that “in 2024 a survey found that a staggering 84 percent of teachers in Australia use YouTube on at least a monthly basis in the classroom with the same number saying it helps students continue learning outside the classroom as well.”

“Today, the eSafety commissioner chose to ignore this data, the decision of the Australian Government and other clear evidence from teachers and parents.”

A separate post focuses on approval from parents. It cites research from Oxford Economics, published in the 2024 YouTube Impact Report, showing that “Australian parents overwhelmingly trust YouTube for high-quality content that supports both their children’s learning and entertainment.”

The research shows that 72 percent of parents who use YouTube agree that YouTube (or YouTube Kids for those under 13) helps their children learn, and 79 percent of parents who use YouTube agree that YouTube (or YouTube Kids for those under 13) provides quality content for their children’s learning and/or entertainment.

“This isn’t about fleeting trends or a mindless scroll; it highlights the unique depth and breadth of educational, learning, and entertainment content readily available on the video sharing platform.”

Google argues that the government’s own research confirmed “broad agreement that YouTube is suitable for younger users,” with 85 percent of children and 68.5 percent of parents saying YouTube was “appropriate for those aged 15 years and under, in contrast to social media companies TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.”

However, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner might dispute that claim. In her recent advice to the government to include YouTube after all, Commissioner Julie Inman Grant cited eSafety research showing that 76 percent of 10- to 15-year-olds had used YouTube, and that many had encountered harmful content. She found “mounting evidence to suggest certain design choices, features and functionality” of YouTube “may contribute to or amplify the risk of unwanted and excessive use, and the risk of encountering harmful content or experiences.”

TikTok influenced flip-flop on YouTube carve out, says Google

Google isn’t buying it – and is going so far as to accuse the government of kowtowing to demands from TikTok. A report from MLex quotes a YouTube spokesperson, who says the “abrupt policy reversal” that looped YouTube back into age assurance laws has “prompted us to seek further clarity on this matter.”

Rival social platforms, including TikTok, Meta and Snapchat, have objected to YouTube’s exemption, such that YouTube has pointed to previous statements from communications minister-turned Australian Attorney General Michelle Rowland, suggesting that the three social titans were running a “misleading campaign in relation to the YouTube exclusion.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, is having none of it, vowing that the government’s decision will be based on data and made “independent of any of these threats that are made by the social-media companies.”

“The eSafety Commissioner has found that up to four in 10 of young people under the age of 16 who’ve engaged with YouTube have been harmed by that engagement,” Albanese says.

“So, her recommendation is very clear.”

YouTubers occupy Parliament House in annual showcase

Not content with virtual and legal protests, YouTube is taking it to the streets in Canberra, where, according to the Guardian, Google is set to host a major event featuring popular YouTubers inside Parliament House.

It’s not especially revolutionary, however, but rather the annual “Google at Parliament House” event showcasing Australian YouTubers, which has previously featured guests such as The Wiggles.

Nonetheless, it has Albanese in a defiant stance: “One of the things that concerns some of the social media companies is that we are leading the world and I’m proud that we’re prepared to stand these people up effectively from their threats,” the PM says.

Calm down: kids can still watch YouTube

For all the ado, however, there is one key thing to keep in mind. So argues the political editor of 9 News Australia, who points out in a comment piece that “if YouTube is included, people under 16 will still be able to access YouTube, they just won’t be able to have an account.”

The final decision on which platforms will be included is expected in the coming weeks.

