Grindr partners with Facetec for biometric age assurance in the UK

| Joel R. McConvey
Online dating and hookup sites are moving to implement age assurance technology ahead of incoming regulations. The latest is Grindr, which has announced that users in the UK will be asked to confirm that they are 18 or over, using face biometric technology from FaceTec.

The UK’s Online Safety Act requires platforms intended for adults to carry out age checks starting July 25.

To its credit, Grindr understands its own purpose, and why age verification or biometric age estimation makes sense, stating in a blog that “this age assurance process reinforces what Grindr has always been: a space for queer adults.”

This follows on the heels of an announcement from Tinder, which has deployed FaceTec’s liveness for age and identity verification of new users in California.

Grindr says it has designed the age check process to prioritize privacy and safety while keeping things simple. It offers two choices for verification: “those using Grindr in the UK can complete a quick video selfie or pair a video selfie with an official photo ID.” Or, they can use “one-time, account-bound flow,” which only needs to be completed once per account.

“Anyone signing up will be prompted during registration, and those already on Grindr – or opening the app while in the UK – will be asked to complete it as well. No access until the process is completed,” the blog says.

The age verification system will accept provisional, international, United Nations and regular UK driver’s licenses, a passport, British Army ID card, PASS proof of age card, residence permit, Young Scot national entitlement card, Northern Ireland electoral ID card, or United Nations refugee ID card.

Grindr ensures users that “any documents and videos you provide are only used for age assurance, are securely encrypted during the process, and are permanently deleted once age assurance is complete.”

“We’ll continue monitoring global standards and evolving our tools to prioritize user safety, privacy, and rights.”

The measure only applies to users in the UK – for now.

