Reddit deploys selfie and document age verification from Persona

A statement from Reddit says it is using Persona’s age verification technology to comply with requirements in the UK Online Safety Act. The announcement marks a pivot from previously reported conversations between Reddit and Tools for Humanity regarding the possibility of using proof of personhood (PoP) firm World as an age assurance provider.

Reddit’s statement emphasizes how important anonymity is for the platform. “Reddit was built on the principle that you shouldn’t need to share personal information to participate in meaningful discussions,” says the post. “Unlike platforms that are identity-based and cater to the famous (or those that want to become famous), Reddit has always favored upvoting great posts and comments by people who use whimsical usernames and not their real name. These conversations are often more candid and real than those that force you to share your real-world identity.”

In the current age, however, Reddit says “there are certainly situations where it would be helpful if we knew a little more about you,” such as whether or not you are legally old enough to access a particular online site or service. As such, starting July 14 in the UK, it will begin collecting and verifying a user’s age before they can view certain mature content.

The platform says its solution prioritizes the privacy of UK redditors.

“To verify your age, we partner with a trusted third-party provider (Persona) who performs the verification on either an uploaded selfie or a photo of your government ID. Reddit will not have access to the uploaded photo, and Reddit will only store your verification status along with the birthdate you provided so you won’t have to re-enter it each time you try to access restricted content. Persona promises not to retain the photo for longer than 7 days and will not have access to your Reddit data such as the subreddits you visit. Your birthdate is never visible to other users or advertisers, and is used to support safety features and age-appropriate experiences on Reddit.”

The age assurance contract for Persona adds another major digital media name to the company’s client list, which already includes multi-person role-playing online game Roblox. In 2023, Persona and Paravision teamed up to launch facial age assurance tech with a specific focus on ethics.

But, while Persona has nabbed Reddit’s age assurance gig, that doesn’t necessarily count out Tools for Humanity. Regarding PoP, Reddit says “in the new age of AI, we would like to be able to confirm whether you are a human being or not” – and adds a parenthetical “more to come about that later.”

There could be more coming on age verification, too. “As laws change, we may need to collect and/or verify age in places other than the UK,” Reddit says. “Accordingly, we are also introducing globally an option for you to provide your birthdate to optimize your Reddit experience, for example to help ensure that content and ads are age-appropriate. This is optional, and you won’t be required to provide it unless you live in a place (like the UK) where we are required to ask for it.”

Article Topics

age verification | face biometrics | Persona | Reddit | selfie biometrics | social media