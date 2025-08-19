FB pixel

Ambitious plans for biometric hardware in Sri Lanka

| Duruthu Edirimuni Chandrasekera
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Ambitious plans for biometric hardware in Sri Lanka
 

Sri Lanka is seriously looking at spawning an authentication equipment industry after its unique digital ID is launched, top officials tell Biometric Update.

“Where the authentication equipment is concerned, it’s something that we are very seriously contemplating. Whether the Sri Lankan market has the scale to spawn a (biometric) hardware industry with respect to authentication equipment is something we are exploring,” said Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, chief advisor to the president on digital economy.

Dr. Wijayasuriya noted that in countries such as India and Bangladesh each corner store has a biometric device and predicted that it will be standard to see a biometric machine in many stores in Sri Lanka in the future. “Fingerprint devices and iris detection, face recognition, etc, will become a new class of edge devices,” he explained. “It will be a new class of peripheral devices that are similar to the point-of-sale machines today.”

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne also highlighted the projected demand for biometric data capturing hardware in Sri Lanka for the upcoming nationwide digital ID system and the ongoing e-NIC project.

Weeraratne indicated that these developments present a significant opportunity for local manufacturers to create and supply the required biometric hardware, thereby contributing to the overall digital ID ecosystem in the country.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

US makes changes to EU Digital Services Act a condition of final trade deal

Having hurled accusations of censorship at the UK Online Safety Act, the U.S. government is putting more pressure on Europe…

 

New NIST guidelines look at face morph attacks and how to stop them

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has released guidelines that aim to help in the detection of face…

 

Growth in metasurfaces market spurs Metalenz to expand patent portfolio

Metalenz has expanded its product and patent portfolio to encompass metasurface technology and system level applications for secure biometrics. A…

 

Whole-body biometric recognition: coming to a CCTV camera near you?

What is innovation if not a game of one-upsmanship? Having established widespread use cases for fingerprint biometrics and facial matching,…

 

Malta pursues digital wallet ahead of EUDI Wallet 2026 deadline

Malta is racing to roll out a government-backed digital wallet for citizens by December 2026, in line with European Union…

 

Austria’s eAusweise held up as a model for EU digital ID

Austria’s digital ID wallet eAusweise supports the mobile driver’s license (mDL) and the app now supports digital vehicle registration certificates,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS