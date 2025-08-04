Clash over TSA biometric expansion heats up as privacy bill derailed in senate

In the wake of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s abrupt decision to squash consideration of the Traveler Privacy Protection Act from its scheduled markup last week, tensions are mounting not only between lawmakers and industry lobbyists, but also within the Republican party itself.

While public statements have largely focused on technical concerns and industry feedback, multiple Republican sources privately allege that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with backing from its politically appointed leadership, played a far more active role in orchestrating opposition to the bill than previously acknowledged.

According to Republican lawmakers and aides familiar with the matter, TSA officials, behind the scenes, worked in close coordination with airline industry representatives to build resistance to the legislation. That campaign, Politico reports, included private briefings, informal warnings to committee members, and direct appeals to Senate staff about the operational burdens the bill would impose.

The result was a growing wave of institutional resistance that culminated in the legislation being scrapped from the markup docket at the eleventh hour by Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, chair of the Commerce Committee and a lawmaker who has questioned TSA’s expanding use of biometrics. Cruz played a key role in the decision to postpone the bill’s markup, saying that committee members still had unresolved concerns about the bill’s scope and its impact on TSA operations. The delay, he said, would allow for further refinement of the proposal.

In November 2024, a bipartisan group of 12 senators that included Cruz had written the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General to urge him to investigate TSA’s expanding use of facial recognition technology at airports, citing concerns about accuracy, necessity, and potential erosion of passenger privacy. This past January, the lawmakers renewed their call for a probe of TSA’s use of biometrics.

What took place in Washington, DC last week has laid bare a rift between the Trump administration, which is eager to expand the role of automation and surveillance technologies across federal agencies, and a faction of Republican privacy hawks on Capitol Hill who view such unchecked expansion as an existential threat to civil liberties. These lawmakers, including Republican bill co-sponsor Sen. John Kennedy – typically an ardent Trump supporter – see TSA’s alleged interference as a direct attempt to subvert bipartisan congressional oversight.

Asked whether TSA had been actively raising concerns behind the scenes, Kennedy didn’t mince words. “The short answer is yes; the long answer is hell yes,” he said. “They’re working like an ugly stripper to kill this bill, which tells me we’re doing the right thing.”

Senator Kennedy’s characteristically blunt remarks reflect mounting frustration among lawmakers who argue that TSA’s lobbying efforts went too far, particularly given that the bill was designed to safeguard core opt-out rights and restrict the breadth of biometric data collection. To some observers on Capitol Hill, the Republican division over the bill signals a broader shift: a party increasingly willing to break ranks, emboldened by recent instances where GOP members have publicly diverged from Trump on a range of issues.

A senior Senate GOP aide, speaking on background, said earlier in the week that “the smears against [the] bill have TSA’s fingerprints all over it.” Fingerprints from cabinet-level leadership which almost always has the White House’s direct blessing before doing anything substantive. The aide pointed to talking points circulated by opposition groups that mirrored language used by TSA in previous public defenses of its facial recognition program. An implication of collusion between the administration and the very industry that it regulates. A level of complicity that also almost always requires White House blessing.

The aide also said TSA’s lobbying against the bill would “not bode well” for Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, whom Trump is expected to nominate to serve as the permanent administrator.

McNeill previously served as president, commercial, and vice president of digital identity growth at BigBear.AI. Previously, she was executive VP of commercial and senior VP of strategic consulting at Pangiam, which was acquired by Big Bear.AI in 2024. As TSA chief of staff from 2017 to 2019, she championed the deployment of Computed Tomography (CT) scanners. Among her priorities as acting TSA administrator are the acceleration of CT, Credential Authentication Technology deployment, and public-private partnerships.

The internal Republican friction over the Traveler Privacy Protection Act highlights broader philosophical divisions over the future of federal surveillance and the boundaries of agency discretion. While the administration continues to champion TSA’s use of facial recognition as a model for cutting bureaucracy and modernizing air travel, some Republican lawmakers see the program as a dangerous overreach, especially when agencies appear to be mobilizing against legislation designed to place modest, legally enforceable guardrails on their expanding powers.

The failure of the Traveler Privacy Protection Act to advance out of committee represents more than a procedural hiccup. It reflects the growing difficulty of legislating privacy in an era of rapid technological adoption and powerful federal and industry resistance.

The Traveler Privacy Protection Act was introduced by Democrat Senators Jeff Merkley, Ed Markey, and Republican Senators Kennedy and Roger Marshall. Their aim was to establish clear guardrails around the expansion of TSA’s biometric screening program. Specifically, it would have made traditional human ID verification the default at security checkpoints; reserved facial recognition for passengers who affirmatively opt in; and required that all facial scan data be deleted immediately after verification. Crucially, the legislation barred the reuse or repurposing of biometric data without express congressional authorization.

Supporters argued that the bill struck a practical balance between efficiency and rights, unlike an earlier, more sweeping 2023 version that sought to prohibit facial recognition at TSA checkpoints outright. This latest iteration focused on transparency, consent, and privacy protection, ensuring that travelers are not unknowingly swept into biometric programs without meaningful choice.

Independent investigations and civil rights watchdogs have documented cases in which travelers were discouraged or even obstructed from opting out of facial recognition scans, prompting widespread concern that the program is being implemented without adequate safeguards.

Civil liberties organizations, including the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), were swift in their condemnation of the Senate’s decision to halt the bill. EPIC and other oversight groups have long warned that TSA’s use of facial recognition – already active at over 80 U.S. airports and slated to expand to more than 400 – risks normalizing biometric surveillance as a condition of travel.

EPIC Senior Counsel Jeramie Scott emphasized that “the act will ensure facial recognition technology is not forced upon the air traveling public and prevent TSA’s use of the tech from expanding beyond identity verification.” He noted that federal legislation is urgently needed to restrict mission creep and prevent private or government misuse of biometric data.

Merkley echoed these concerns. “No one should be required to have their face scanned to travel,” he said. “Our act would preserve passengers’ right to use an approved document – like a driver’s license – to travel by air.”

Kennedy said the legislation would restore basic rights. “The TSA subjects countless law-abiding Americans to excessive facial recognition screenings as they travel, invading passengers’ privacy without even making it clear that they can opt out of the screening,” he asserted, adding, “The Traveler Privacy Protection Act would protect Americans’ ability to say ‘no’ to these facial scans and safeguard the personal data that the TSA collects.”

“Passengers should not have to choose between safety and privacy when they travel,” Markey said. “Yet, the TSA has consistently ignored our calls to halt the unacceptable use of facial recognition tools and protect passenger privacy.”

But while the bill attracted bipartisan sponsorship, its momentum was blunted by a mix of industry pressure and internal legislative hesitation. Behind the scenes, the legislation faced a full-court press from airline industry leaders, travel organizations, and airport associations. In a joint letter to the Commerce Committee, trade groups such as Airlines for America and the International Biometrics + Identity Association urged lawmakers to reject the measure.

Their argument centers on operational and economic impacts. They assert that if TSA is forced to revert to manual identity verification, wait times will increase, bottlenecks will return, and technological innovation will be stifled. The groups estimate that nearly 75 percent of TSA’s current budget would need to be reallocated to workforce operations, dramatically reducing investments in automation, AI, and contactless security solutions.

The travel industry has heavily invested in biometric infrastructure, including automated e-gates, facial recognition terminals, and digital ID verification platforms. For the aviation sector, these tools are not just conveniences, they’re viewed as essential to coping with historic volumes of air travel and chronic staffing shortfalls. Airlines and airport operators argue that facial recognition speeds up throughput, improves accuracy, and enhances the overall passenger experience, especially in a post-pandemic era where touchless systems are prioritized.

TSA, meanwhile, has defended its program on both operational and privacy grounds. The agency claims that facial scans are deleted immediately after verification except in limited test cases, and that passengers who decline scans are not penalized or delayed.

TSA points to a recent report by the U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB). The board reviewed TSA’s biometric protocols and noted that its systems demonstrated high levels of accuracy, with false positive rates under 0.001 percent and facial capture rates exceeding 99 percent across demographic groups, according to National Institute of Standards and Technology tests.

Yet, even with these technical assurances, the PCLOB report also sounded a cautious note. The 125-page assessment warned of systemic weaknesses in transparency, consent, and accountability. While facial recognition accuracy has improved overall, the report acknowledged that false negative rates, particularly for people of color, women, and older adults, remain a persistent concern that can lead to unequal treatment and added scrutiny.

PCLOB also stressed the need for clear legislative oversight to prevent biometric systems from quietly expanding in scope or being repurposed for surveillance or law enforcement beyond their stated mission.

These concerns have not slowed TSA’s broader vision for the future of checkpoint security. TSA recently released a Request for Information (RFI) inviting the private sector to propose turnkey screening solutions that blend AI, robotics, and cloud-based data systems. Meanwhile, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has embraced technological modernization. She recently announced the elimination of the requirement for passengers to remove their shoes during screening, a move that’s been criticized by counterterrorism authorities.

The legislative derailment of the Traveler Privacy Protection Act arrived at a time when the aviation system is under acute strain. The U.S. air traffic control workforce is reportedly short nearly 3,000 personnel, a gap that has contributed to delays, congestion, and renewed calls for infrastructure reform.

Speaking at a 2024 Washington Aero Club luncheon, Airlines for America President Nicholas Calio called for urgent action, stating that “business as usual isn’t cutting it.”

For privacy advocates and lawmakers like Merkley and Kennedy, however, the pressing concern is not just the technology itself, but the absence of enforceable legal boundaries around its use. They warn that biometric surveillance, once entrenched, will be exceedingly difficult to scale back.

Despite the setback, the bill’s sponsors have pledged to continue the fight. Merkley and Kennedy have signaled plans to reintroduce the legislation later this year, possibly attaching it to the broader Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization package. They are seeking revisions that address industry concerns while maintaining the bill’s core privacy protections.

Civil rights organizations are also mobilizing for the next legislative round, determined to ensure that biometric collection remains a choice, not a requirement.

As TSA presses forward with its vision of the “checkpoint of the future,” the unresolved tension between efficiency and civil liberty remains stark. Whether Congress chooses to prioritize technological acceleration or individual privacy will shape not only the traveler experience, but also the fundamental contours of surveillance and freedom in American public life.

