TSA seeks private sector partners to transform airport screening

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from private-sector entities capable of delivering fully integrated, turnkey screening solutions as part of its Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

TSA’s Screening Partnership Program was established under the Aviation and Transportation Security Act of 2001 and allows airports to apply for private companies to perform screening operations under TSA oversight. Once a quiet alternative for a limited number of small and medium-sized airports, the program could become a proving ground for the next generation of privatized, technology-integrated security solutions.

SPP has traditionally focused on allowing airports to outsource staffing functions, but the RFI indicates a broader vision in which private entities are not just managing personnel, they are also integrating and operating advanced security technologies as part of a seamless, fully managed screening environment.

The RFI signals a shift in TSA’s approach to airport security operations, inviting industry to propose end-to-end solutions that merge advanced screening technologies with operational support, thereby laying the groundwork for a potential reimagining of how passenger screening is conducted at commercial airports.

Indeed. If TSA receives compelling responses and can structure the 10-year, $5.5 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for SPP services in a way that encourages innovation while ensuring passenger safety, the RFI could mark the beginning of a major transformation in how travelers are screened at U.S. airports.

This IDIQ replaces the expiring five-year SPP contracts set to conclude in mid-2026. TSA anticipates more consistent and efficient procurement via the IDIQ, with expanded vendor participation and reduced procurement lead times.

The projected ceiling of $5.5 billion represents a significant uptick compared to the current $3.3 billion cap under the incumbent IDIQ and reflects TSA’s expectations that more airports may opt into the program and that total demand for screening services – including potential turnkey solutions integrating staffing and technology – will grow. Task orders will cover all screening scopes: passenger, carry-on and checked baggage, and even counter-to-counter cargo.

Under the RFI, TSA is specifically seeking information from firms that can deliver modular, scalable solutions adaptable to airports of varying sizes and layouts. These turnkey systems should be capable of responding flexibly to changes in passenger volume, staffing availability, and emerging threats. In doing so, TSA hopes to create an environment where private companies can offer comprehensive packages that include both the people, and the technologies needed to screen passengers, baggage, and cargo efficiently and effectively.

Among the capabilities of interest outlined in the RFI are AI and machine learning-based threat detection tools, biometric identity verification systems, body and property scanners, alarm resolution software, and integration platforms that can synthesize data across multiple screening devices.

These tools would ideally reduce the need for human intervention, allow for rapid screening, and improve the ability to detect prohibited items or anomalous behavior, TSA said. The goal is to support not only current SPP airports but also inform how TSA might expand private-sector screening models across the country.

The RFI’s release follows remarks made earlier this year by Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, who told Congress in May that “nothing is off the table” when it comes to exploring privatized screening operations. Her statement came during a House Committee on Homeland Security’s appropriations subcommittee hearing where lawmakers questioned whether TSA should reassess its balance of federal and private screening options.

The RFI builds on this momentum, marking a pivotal step toward what could become a broader embrace of commercial screening solutions throughout the national airport system.

During the fiscal year 2026 budget oversight hearing, Rep. Veronica Escobar focused on privatizing TSA screening. McNeill responded stating that “privatization has always been part of the TSA screening construct” through the current Screening Partnership Program, and that “nothing is off the table” when considering new models.

McNeill emphasized that any privatization scheme would be optional – “not an all‑or‑nothing game” – allowing airports to choose based on local needs. “If new privatization schemes make sense, then we’re happy to have that discussion,” she told lawmakers.

Beyond staffing and privatization, McNeill underscored TSA’s commitment to deploying next-generation security technologies. She highlighted recent investments in computed tomography scanners and credential authentication technology, though she also noted funding constraints that have delayed full rollout timelines into the mid-2040s due to budget limitations under the continuing resolution.

Her testimony framed what she described as a “strategic crossroads” for TSA and emphasized balancing security and efficiency while ensuring a positive traveler experience, stating that the agency’s “North Star” is delivering “the highest level of security, the best passenger experience in the most efficient way possible.”

The new RFI aligns with TSA’s preparations for the IDIQ that’s expected later this year and will serve as the primary contracting mechanism for private firms selected to manage airport screening under the program. TSA has indicated that feedback from the current RFI will directly inform the structure of future task orders under that umbrella contract, including requirements for technology integration, personnel performance, and cybersecurity standards.

Private-sector interest in TSA’s modernization efforts has grown in recent years as advances in AI, computer vision, and biometric identity tools have opened new possibilities for streamlining airport screening. Companies capable of integrating these technologies into a cohesive operational model while also ensuring compliance with federal security protocols are seen as key partners in helping TSA meet rising traveler volumes and evolving threat landscapes.

One critical aspect of the RFI is its emphasis on complete, self-contained solutions. Rather than piecemeal offerings of individual technologies or staffing support, TSA is asking for unified systems that can be rapidly deployed and managed with minimal federal intervention. This approach reflects the agency’s desire to move toward a more agile, data-driven screening architecture, while retaining its regulatory and oversight authority.

TSA has encouraged companies with relevant expertise to submit information on their operational models, technical solutions, and past performance in similar environments. An industry day is expected later this month to provide additional detail to interested vendors and allow the agency to clarify its goals for the next phase of SPP modernization.

As the RFI notes, TSA is particularly interested in solutions that offer flexibility, rapid deployability, and measurable performance outcomes, and could open the door for a new class of vendors, from defense contractors to airport technology startups interested in entering or expanding their role in the federal transportation security landscape.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | biometrics | Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) | DHS | digital ID | government purchasing | RFI | TSA | U.S. Government