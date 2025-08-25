Feedzai, BioCatch, IBM lead QKS analysis of behavioral biometrics market

New market research from QKS Group identifies Feedzai, BioCatch and IBM as leaders in the behavioral biometrics and device intelligence segment in 2025.

QKS Group’s Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions market report offers a “comprehensive analysis of the global market in terms of emerging technology trends, market trends, and future market outlook.”

Among vendors it analyzed using its proprietary Spark Matrix tool, QKS found that BioCatch, Feedzai and IBM are delivering “advanced identity assurance through continuous behavioral profiling, cognitive analysis, and AI-driven risk detection” that integrates seamlessly with AML/KYC workflows.

“Their platforms support cross-device profiling, session intelligence, and behavioral signal fusion – including keystroke dynamics, mouse movement, and mobile sensor patterns – reducing false positives and enhancing identity accuracy. With centralized orchestration and global compliance alignment, these solutions are critical for digital-first enterprises demanding scalable, frictionless, and intelligent identity verification.”

Other firms placed in the leaders segment include Sumsub, Threatmark, XTN Cognitive Security and LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Companies are graded on technological excellence and use impact. “Leading vendors advanced the sophistication of behavioral models by incorporating multimodal inputs such as keystroke cadence, mouse velocity, gesture heatmaps, and cross-device usage telemetry.” Machine learning algorithms, it says, “now account for temporal patterns, behavioral entropy, and micro-interactions at granular levels, improving anomaly detection while minimizing false positives.”

In other words, behavioral biometric technology continues to improve, and find broad integration in fraud prevention and identity risk platforms.

That said, the report notes that “despite general advancement, most solutions in 2025 still lack dedicated behavioral modeling for deepfake-generated biometric spoofing and generative synthetic behavior.”

“The absence of integrated facial liveness and voiceprint behavior correlation limits detection precision. Vendors must invest in AI-driven multimodal fusion to respond to the growing sophistication of deepfake-enabled fraud vectors.”

Biometrics providers are making that easier, too, with the introduction of lightweight SDKs and modular APIs. Many are tailoring their services to specific use cases, such as “authorized push payment (APP) fraud detection in banking, bonus abuse prevention in iGaming, and mule account detection in crypto platforms.”

The overall impression is of a market that is maturing and becoming more entrenched, as reliable options emerge.

For Feedzai, which QKS profiles as the leading vendor, a key differentiator is its Digital Trust’s native 3-in-1 architecture, which combines behavioral biometrics, device fingerprinting and malware detection into a single platform.

Moreover, “Feedzai’s Digital Trust demonstrates strong customer-centric capabilities through its emphasis on usability, streamlined deployment, and interoperability.”

The report notes the company’s relative lack of presence in Southeast Asia and Africa, and encourages the firm to focus efforts on these markets to form regional partnerships, offer cloud-native, scalable deployments, customize fraud models to local threat landscapes and regional regulations, launch pilot programs, and build in-market support teams.

Article Topics

behavioral biometrics | BioCatch | biometrics | Feedzai | IBM | market report | QKS Group